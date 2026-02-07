USA’s South Africa-born bowler shocks India with brutal triple strike; Kishan, Tilak, Dube gone in one historic over

Shadley van Schalkwyk dismantled India's top order with ease in the USA's T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Mumbai on Saturday. Returning in the sixth to bowl his second over, Van Schalkwyk began by conceding a single and then removed Ishan Kishan for 20 off 16 balls. He sent a good delivery, bowling wide of off, and Kishan ended up sending it flat to mid-off for a catch. (India vs USA LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026) Shadley van Schalkwyk celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube with his teammates. (PTI)

Then he got a dot in the next ball against Suryakumar Yadav, followed by the India captain taking a single. Van Schalkwyk didn't just stop there; he removed Tilak Varma in the next delivery. The MI star mistimed his pull shot and was caught at midwicket for 25 off 16 balls.

In the final ball, he sent a short delivery and Shivam Dube went for the pull shot, and ended up top-edging it to short fine leg for a catch. Dube departed for a golden duck with India crumbling to 46/4 in six overs. Before the sixth over, India stood at 44/1.

Joins historic list Van Schalkwyk also became the second player in T20 World Cup history to take three wickets in an over by a bowler from Associates, against a Full Member side. He joins Karthik Meiyappan, who achieved the milestone in 2022, vs Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, before his fiery spell, Ali Khan removed opener Abhishek Sharma for a golden duck in the second over. Abhishek smashed his delivery well, but ended up sending it to the fielder at deep cover, who took the catch.

Van Schalkwyk is a South African-born American cricketer who also represents the MLC franchise Los Angeles Knight Riders. A left-handed batter, he is also handy as a right-arm medium pace bowler.