Ahead of start of DC's IPL 2023 campaign, Sourav Ganguly says will meet Rishabh Pant: 'He must take his time to heal'

Delhi Capitals will be without regular captain Rishabh Pant in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL is one of many tournaments that Pant has been ruled out of this year as he recovers from a horrific car crash that he was involved in December last year. This includes the 2023 World Cup and the 2023 World Test Championship final.

The 2023 IPL is one of many tournaments that Pant is missing this year(DC/AFP)

In his absence DC have appointed David Warner as captain for the season, with Axar Patel as his vice-captain. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is also part of the DC setup this season as director of cricket. The 50-year-old stated that he is planning to meet Pant soon and the team will miss him. However, Ganguly said that Pant should take as much time as he wants to fully recover.

"I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He's young and he has got a lot of time left in his career. He's a special player and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best and I'll meet him as well," said Ganguly in a franchise press release.

Ganguly said that he is looking forward to working with Warner, who has led SunRisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016 as captain. "David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He's always up for the challenge and he's a great player. He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt," he said.

Pant's car had collided with a divider on December 30 and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was on the way to his hometown Roorkee. On being appointed as captain, Warner stated that admitted that Delhi Capitals "have big shoes to fill" in Pant's absence and wished him speed recovery. "We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games," said the Australian opener. "On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

