'Waiting for your comeback': Harbhajan's note for 'chote bhai' Pant, visits him with Raina, Sreesanth ahead of IPL 2023

Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of all major cricket for a year at least due to a horrific car crash that he suffered in December. Pant has been ruled out of playing cricket in 2023, which means he is set to miss a slew of big tournaments including the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2023 World Cup, alongwith the final of the World Test Championship. Pant is set to miss a slew of big tournaments this year

Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and S Sreesanth recently visited Pant at his home, with the trio posting about it on their social media handles. “TRUST AND KNOW THERE IS SOMETHING INSIDE YOU THAT IS GREATER THAN ANY OBSTACLE YOU FACE ..GOOD TO SEE YOU CHOTTE BHAI . WAITING FOR YOUR COMBACK,” Harbhajan said in his tweet.

“Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @RishabhPant17 the very best and fast recovery,” Raina tweeted. Sreesanth, meanwhile made his post on Instagram. “I love you, my brother, for who ur – keep believing and keep inspiring , You and I are children of one faith, for the diverse paths of religion are fingers of the loving hand of the one supreme being, a hand extended to all, offering completeness of spirit to all, eager to receive all.#togetherness #family #brotherhood #live #family #love #phoeinx #brother #cricket #india #bcci brother hood is everything. ..one life one world..” said Sreesanth in his caption.

With Pant ruled out for the season, the Delhi Capitals announced David Warner as captain with all-rounder Axar Patel as his vice-captain. Pant's car had collided with a divider on December 30 and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was on the way to his hometown Roorkee. Warner admitted that Delhi Capitals "have big shoes to fill" in Pant's absence and wished him speed recovery. "We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games," Warner said in a statement issued by the franchise. "On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON