Aiden Markram says South Africa players not focussing on IPL auction at all before India series

South African captain Aiden Markram reflected on the significance of this four match series against India, right on the cusp of the IPL 2025 mega-auction with a host of Proteas players in the auction pool and in line to receive big money from the franchises. Aiden Markram spoke at a press conference about the upcoming IPL auction this month.(AFP)

With the series kicking off in Durban on November 8, South Africa will want to enter a zone of form as they approach a crucial home summer in upcoming months. However, Markram didn’t play down the benefit of this series against India, stating the South African team is aware of the positive ramifications that performing well this close to the auction could have.

"I don't think it's the focus. But, as we all know, things like the auction, especially for a big tournament like the IPL, a lot of things can fall into place for players," said Markram in a press conference ahead of the opening T20I in Durban.

The IPL auction is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 24. Of South Africa’s 16-member squad, only Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs have been retained by their respective franchises, and only Mihlali Mpongwana and Andile Simelane aren’t in the auction pool. 12 players, including captain Markram, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen will be going under the hammer and keen to leave a mark in this series.

A late audition for players in both camps

“We are fortunate to be playing a series against them, pretty much just before the auction. It happens so,” continued Markram. “That would pretty much be the bonus of doing well, firstly, collectively, and then for the individuals to put their hands up.” The potential for the big bucks will be well-known amongst the South African squad, with Klaasen being the highest earner in the IPL so far with a whopping INR 23 cr retention fee paid by SRH for his continued services.

Nevertheless, Markram clarified that this will not be the primary focus of the Proteas team. “I don't think it's the motivation to do well, but I think it's a bonus that potentially could follow. But, in the camp, I don't think there have been any discussions along those lines,” Markram cleared up. “But if guys put their hands up, and do well, it leads to more, I will certainly be really chuffed for them,” concluded the skipper.

Markram was part of SRH in the previous season, alongside Klaasen and Jansen, and will be a candidate for many teams in the IPL himself as a quality top-order batter. Another key South African player will be David Miller, who is an RTM candidate for Gujarat Titans, and as a player with plenty of IPL experience will be in-demand.

In the Indian team, 11 of the 15 travelling members have been retained. However, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Jitesh Sharma and Avesh Khan are the players who will want to enforce their own strengths as action kicks off at Kingsmead on Friday.