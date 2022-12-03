'Aisa wicket Brian Lara ko mila, usne 400 bana diye the': Pakistan star makes massive 'record' remark on PAK-ENG Test

The first Test between Pakistan and England came under immense scrutiny due to the poor nature of the pitch in Rawalpindi. Many former cricketers and fans have stated the pitch is too batting-friendly and has little-to-no opportunities for the bowlers. While England posted a mammoth total of 657 (with four of their batters scoring a century), Pakistan reached 499/7 at the end of Day 3 of the Test.

Three of the Pakistan batters – Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam scored centuries in the first innings against England. However, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has made a rather strong claim over the side's batting approach in the game.

Akmal said that the batters in this Test had a chance to go for a world record for highest individual score.

“Unhone sava din me itne runs bana liye. Vo out ho rahe the par scoreboard nahi ruk raha tha. Vo Pakistan aake hamein bata rahe hain ki Test cricket kaise khelna chahiye. Ye jaisi wicket bani hai, record banna chahiye tha kisi batsman ka. Aisi wicket Brian Lara ko mili thi, usne 400 run banaaye the. Inn batsmen ke paas bhi talent tha ki vo bana sakte the. (England made so many runs in almost 1.15 days. They were getting out but continued scoring. They came to Pakistan and taught us how to play. But the way this wicket is made, some batsman should have made a record. Brian Lara got such wicket and he scored 400. These batsmen also have talent to make that record),” Akmal said on his official YouTube channel.

Brian Lara currently holds the record for most number of runs in a single Test innings (400*).

“Pehle England ne opportunity miss ki, fir Pakistan ne miss ki. Thode runs tez karne chahiye the. Score chalta rehta, ye 200 balls khele hain toh Abdullah and Imam ke 170-180 runs hone chahiye the. Fir unke paas mauka tha 250-300 runs banaane ka. Pressure fir England pe aana tha, kal ka din bhi khelte. England waale itne thake hote ki aage out bhi ho sakte the. (England missed the chance, and then Pakistan did. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq should've scored 170-180 runs in 200 deliveries, then, they would've had a chance to go for 250-300. This would've put pressure on England and they might have been dismissed early as well, because they would've got tired),” Akmal further stated.

