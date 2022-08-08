'Jadeja. 1996. Bangalore': Latif's three-word reply on 'best innings' he saw against a Pakistan attack; explains why

India and Pakistan may not be playing bilateral cricket for many years now, but the two countries shared a stiff rivalry in the 90s and early 2000s. While Pakistan had an upper hand in the bilateral series, India produced magnificent performances over the side in ICC tournaments and to this date, the men in blue have remained invincible against Pakistan in the ODI World Cups. India's unbeaten streak against Pakistan began in the 1992 World Cup, and barring the 2007 edition where both sides were knocked out in the group stages (and hence didn't play each other), India registered rather convincing victories over their arch-rivals in every World Cup.

On Saturday, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif remembered one of the knocks from India's former batter – Ajay Jadeja – in the 1996 edition of the tournament. Jadeja arrived at the crease with roughly over 9 overs remaining in the game. On the other hand, however, Vinod Kambli couldn't accelerate the flow of runs and Nayan Mongia also departed soon after on 3, leaving India at 236/6 with 20 balls remaining.

The right-handed batter, then, went on a rampage against the Pakistan bowlers as he scored 45 off just 25 deliveries, taking India's final score to 287/8. The Pakistan bowling lineup included greats like Waqar Younis, Aaqib Javed, and Mushtaq Ahmed among others in the game. Wasim Akram had withdrawn from the game due to an injury.

Latif, remembering Jadeja's knock, claimed that it was the best bit of batting that he saw against a Pakistan attack.

“Jadeja, 1996, Bangalore. His wristwork was simply effortless. Waqar was bowling brilliantly at that time, but Jadeja's batting was magnificent. It was a memorable knock,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’.

India eventually restricted Pakistan to 248/9 in the game despite the latter making a terrific start to the innings, with Saeed Anwar (48) and Aamir Sohail (55) forging a 84-run opening stand in merely 10 overs. Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble picked three wickets each, while Javagal Srinath and Venkatapathy Raju also took a wicket each to deny Pakistan a place in the semi-final.

