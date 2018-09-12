Ajinkya Rahane named Mumbai captain for Vijay Hazare trophy

Ajinkya Rahane, who flopped with the bat in the just-ended five-Test series in England, was named on Wednesday to lead Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy limited overs tournament.

Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group A, begin their campaign against Baroda in Alur, near Bengaluru, on September 19 in the 50-over tournament.

Attacking batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was ignored by the national selectors for the Asia Cup in the UAE, will be his deputy, said a release from the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Rahane, too, has not found a berth in the Asia Cup squad to be led by another Mumbai player Rohit Sharma.

Young opener Prithvi Shaw, who was recently picked in the Indian Test squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England but did not get a game, is also part of the squad.

Mumbai are to be grouped with Baroda, Karnataka, Railways, Vidarbha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra in the league phase.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Surya Kumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Vijay Gohil, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 21:00 IST