India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane not given up on ODI comeback

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 16:15 IST

Indian vice-captain in Test matches, Ajinkya Rahane has fallen out of favour as far as limited-overs cricket is concerned. However, the right-hander has not given up on making a comeback and nailing his spot in the ODI side. He believes that if he continues to pile on the runs in Test cricket, he will get a recall even in coloured clothing.

“I just need to play well in the Test matches, keep scoring runs and I am confident that I will be back in the ODI side. It is all about self-belief and being confident. Staying in the present will help me, if I contribute to the side`s cause in Tests, I am sure I will be back in the ODI squad,” Rahane told reporters in Indore ahead of the first Test match.

He also spoke about the challenges of day/night Test match and said that the batsmen needed to be more careful as the pink SG ball moves a lot more under lights as compared to the red ball.

“Definitely it is a different ball game when we play with the pink ball. Our focus during the practice session was to see the seam and swing and also looking to play close to the body. What we found about after the practice session was that the pink ball does a lot compared to the red ball and hence, one had to play slightly late and close to the body,” Rahane said at the presser ahead of the first Test match in Indore.

During the time in NCA, Rahul Dravid chipped in with his suggestions and Rahane said that this helped all the batsmen who were looking to hone their defensive techniques.

“At the NCA, we had two practice sessions with the pink ball. One during the day, and the other during the night. For me, it was exciting as playing with a pink ball is different altogether. Our goal was to see how the ball behaves. We had a word with Rahul Dravid as well, but right now the focus is on the Indore Test,” Rahane said.

“We had a very good practice session in Bangalore with the pink ball, but right now the focus is on the red ball,” he further added.

“Right now, as a team were are more focused on this match, we are looking at this challenge and once this gets over, we will shift our focus to the pink ball, “ India’s vice-captain added.