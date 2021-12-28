Paine not out but Rahane out? Twitter ablaze after third umpire rules India stand-in captain run out against Australia

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:20 IST

Twitter was ablaze after Ajinkya Rahane was declared run out by the third umpire on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday. It was a close call but Rahane’s bat did appear to be on the line when the replays were shown. The netizens compared Rahane’s run out with the close of Tim Paine in the Australian innings and asked why the India stand-in skipper wasn’t given the benefit of doubt like his Australian counterpart.

The incident took place in the 100th over of the Indian innings after Rahane and Jadeja – the overnight batsmen for India – negotiated the first half an hour of Day 3 without much discomfort. Jadeja pushed a ball to cover and took off, leaving Rahane short of his ground and run out at the striker’s end at 294-6.

Stand-in skipper Rahane added eight runs to his overnight score of 104 before Ravindra Jadeja on 49 made a desperate attempt to reach his half-century, in a move that cost Rahane his wicket.

Rahane was given out for 112 by the third umpire after he looked at the replays. What triggered the outage of the Indian fans on Twitter was the fact the third umpire did not ask for another angle like he had done in case of Paine in the first innings before giving ruling him not out.

Explaining the difference between Paine and Rahane’s run out replays, former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel said: “The third umpire has got a shot here of the separation point and the bat on the line.”

Simon Taufel explains the difference between Paine being not out on Day 1 and Rahane being out today #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/b8UBQBDLDk — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

Rahane and Jadeja had steered India to a first-innings advantage with their 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Rahane, 32, calmly soaked up the pressure applied by Australia’s bowlers in his patient, 223-ball knock, hitting 12 boundaries in his 112.

The absence of captain Virat Kohli had left India’s fans fearing another heavy defeat in the second test. But Rahane gave a strong performance of his own, scoring his 12th test century.

Worn down by a series of short-pitched deliveries, Jadeja lashed out and was caught at deep mid-wicket for 57 as pace bowler Mitchell Starc claimed his third wicket of the innings.

Starc (3-78) struck Ravi Ashwin on the chest and Umesh Yadav on the arm in his next over. Yadav was caught at slip off the bowling of spinner Nathan Lyon (3-72) at 325-8.

Ashwin departed in the next over, caught at gully off Josh Hazlewood’s bowling, and Lyon struck again to remove Jasprit Bumrah (0) just minutes before lunch to end India’s innings.

Australia’s sloppy fielding proved costly during India’s first innings. Opener Shubman Gill (45) was dropped twice. Rahane also offered a chance through the vacant first-slip position on 57, and was dropped on 73 and 104 in the final delivery of Sunday’s second day of play, as Travis Head grassed a catch at point.

India is without its best batsman and captain Kohli for the rest of the series, after he returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Kohli left with India trailing 1-0 in the four-match series after an eight-wicket loss in Adelaide, where the tourists were bowled out for a national-record low of 36 in its second innings.