India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Rahane, Jadeja begin new day with eye on big lead in Melbourne

India vs Australia lives score 2nd Test Day 3: Centurion Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja started afresh and bat Australia out by taking a sizable lead close to 200 on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in the Melbourne Cricket Ground today. What started as a slight advantageous position at the beginning of day 2 increased into so much by the end of day’s play that it would be fair to call India are firmly driver’s seat of this Test match. India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s sublime century not only took India past Australia’s first innings total of 195 comfortably but also ensured they got through the second new ball and an entire session without losing a wicket. Ravindra Jadeja was the ideal foil for Rahane’s innings as the duo’s unbeaten stand took India to 277/5 at stumps on Sunday, giving India a lead of 82 runs.

Follow Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 3 live scorecard and updates here

5:16 hrs IST Cummins to Jadeja: FOUR Soft hands the key there. Jadeja has made sure not to push at the ball and it paying him rich dividends. Nothing much wrong with that ball from Cummins, Jadeja played it with soft hands and it just hit the outside part of his bat and raced away through the vacant slip cordon for the first boundary of Day 3. India 290 for 5.





5:15 hrs IST Bouncer theory to the wrong batsman? Sanjay Manjrekar and Nick Knight in the commentary box sure think so as Australia give a barrage of bouncers to Ravindra Jadeja and not a single one to Ajinkya Rahane, who had got a glove while fending the last ball of Day 2.





5:09 hrs IST Jadeja is away Ravindra Jadeja scores first runs of Day 3. Both the Indian overnight batsmen now off the mark. It was a length delivery from Starc, Jadeja got behind it, pushed it wide of the bowler to get a single.





5:04 hrs IST Cummins starts with a bouncer Hello Ravindra Jadeja! says Pat Cummins. What snorter of a delivery to get first thing in the morning. That fizzed over his head in no time. That will wake Jadeja up completely. Pat Cummins doesn’t need any warm-up, just runs in a the start of a day and bangs it in at full pace to let the batsman know about his intentions.





5:02 hrs IST Firs runs for India on Day 3 Mitchell Starc strays down the leg side and Ajinkya Rahen tucks it off his pad to get a couple of runs. A nice little gift to start the day for the India skipper. India 279 for 5 as Starc finishes his incomplete over to kickstart Day 3.





4:58 hrs IST Players walk out Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra have made their way out into the centre and so are the Australians. We are all set for the action to begin. It’s a beautiful morning at the MCG.





4:55 hrs IST India vs Australia live: Day 3 pitch report “It will only become harder and quicker, we are not sure about the moisture in there but it should come on to the bat well,” says Ajay Jadeja. Glenn McGrath says “It will be the best batting day”.





4:50 hrs IST Australia still in the game, says Glenn McGrath Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes if Australia and get a couple of wickets early and bowl India out cheaply on Day 3, they will be in the game. But he also agreed they will have to bat rally well to back in this Test.





4:46 hrs IST Can India bat Australia out? Well,there is no reason to say they can’t but it won’t be an easy task, like it wasn’t on Day 2. The key for Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja will be to start afresh, forget what happened yesterday, and try to get through the first hour of Day 3. With a lead of 82 runs behind them, their confidence will be sky high but their biggest threat will again be Pat Cummins.





4:42 hrs IST India vs Australia live score Day 3: Rain an unlikely threat Rain did force a slightly early Tea and stumps on Day 2 but the weather forecast of Melbourne for today doesn’t show similar signs. There is very little chance today as we can expect a largely uninterrupted Day 3 between India and Australia at the MCG.





4:36 hrs IST Say hi to Jadeja the Test batsman We sang praises of Ajinkya Rahane’s hundred and will continue to do so for a long time. It was that good and impactful an innings but what Ravindra Jadeja did at the other end was nothing short of brilliant. The all-rounder who missed the first Test showed why India were so desperate to get him back in the XI. While there were never doubts about Jadeja the bowler and batsman, Jadeja the batsman in Test cricket never seemed to be the bankable one. He proved all his doubters wrong by playing a chanceless (stress on this word) unbeaten knock of 40.





4:31 hrs IST Captain Ajinkya Rahane or batsman Ajinkya Rahane? Well it’s tough a choice as both versions have been simply outstanding in this Test match but one would have to say the batsman Ajinkya Rahane will take the cake as it was too good an innings on Day 2. Yes, he got a chance and a few edges went here and there but which Test match hundred doesn’t have these? That Rahane was in control of 88% of his shots on Sunday speaks volumes about his innings against a top quality bowling attack. India were down but Rahane said they are not out. He took India to a position where they can now dictate terms in this Test by slamming his 12th Test ton and first one as captain.





4:24 hrs IST What happened in Day 2? A LOT! And majority in India’s favour. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara rode their luck early on Day 2 to get through the tough period before both of them fell to Pat Cummins. In the second session, Rahane lost Hanuma Vihari early but stitched a momentum changing significant partnership with Rishabh Pant in which the latter was the aggresser. When Pant was dismissed by Mitchell Starc against the run of play, India were still some runs away from Australia’s total but by the time rain forced a slightly early stumps, India were 82 runs ahead as Jadeja and Rahane had put together an unbeaten stand with the stand-in captain leading from the front with his 12th Test century. India were at 277 for 5 at stumps.



