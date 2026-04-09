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Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Shami: KKR skipper’s strong record faces stern test against in-form pacer in IPL 2026 clash

Against Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane has registered 94 runs and has never been dismissed, with a strike rate of 165.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 02:48 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Ajinkya Rahane's battle with Mohammed Shami will be key during Kolkata Knight Riders' upcoming IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. The KKR skipper has a good record against the veteran pacer. But this time, Shami is in hot form and has an economy rate of 4.00 in the powerplay so far this season, which is also the best for any bowler with a minimum of three overs.

Ajinkya Rahane's face-off against Mohammed Shami is expected to be a key battle.

Shami started IPL 2026 with the wicket of KL Rahul in his first ball and was in dominant form against SRH, destroying their top order. He has registered three wickets in two games this season, and all his wickets have come in the power play.

Also Read: Shubman Gill the latest culprit of IPL 2026; BCCI takes strict action against Gujarat Titans captain after narrow win

Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Shami

Against Shami, Rahane has registered 94 runs and has never been dismissed, with a strike rate of 165. But he is not in good form this season and has managed only 83 runs in three matches, striking at 148.21 and averaging 41.50.

"I'm not too worried,yaar. My intent was there. Sometimes as a batter you don't get the rhythm or the flow. People who are talking either don't understand the game or they want me to play a different kind of innings. They didn't expect that Ajinkya Rahane would improve his game this much. I am happy they are talking about me - negative or positive. Let them talk. But partnering Finn Allen, it has been very good. The first six overs you need to look to play fearless cricket with freedom. At times you will struggle, that's okay, it's important to accept.

"But I know what I'm doing, I know what I've done in the past, and I back myself instead of thinking about what others are saying. Whoever are talking about it, let them talk," he added.

 
cricket ipl mohammed shami ajinkya rahane
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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