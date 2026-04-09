Shubman Gill the latest culprit of IPL 2026; BCCI takes strict action against Gujarat Titans captain after narrow win

Despite his team’s hard-fought victory against the Delhi Capitals last night in the 2026 Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been reprimanded by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over rate and was thus slapped with a fine of ₹12 lakh. This is Gill’s first offence of the season, joining Shreyas Iyer for the same rule-break twice, and Abhishek Sharma for showing displeasure at the umpire. Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, has been fined ₹12 lakh (AFP)

Gujarat Titans produced the first last-over thriller of this season, with captain Gill showing tremendous composure during a high-pressure situation. Needing 13 to win off the last over, Gill turned to his Prasidh Krishna, who, just a few days ago, had pulled a rabbit out of the hat, coming on as an Impact Player and getting the job done for his team. However, Prasidh’s nerves were a notch higher, as he ensured that despite the presence of the in-form David Miller, DC fell short of achieving the target.

Also Read: Why David Miller’s no-single call to Kuldeep Yadav was the right move despite the outcome

“Gujarat Titans (GT) Captain Shubman Gill has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 14 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi,” the IPL said in a statement.

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“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gill was fined INR 12 lakhs.”

A repeat of this, and Gill’s punishment will be doubled. Just ask Iyer. Furthermore, if he goes against the rules a third, Gill risks facing a one-match ban.

Titans edge past the Capitals As for the match, the Titans had a narrow escape as the Capitals feel short by just one run, with Miller’s decision to deny a single to Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate ball of the match sparking widespread debate. Miller struck a six, bringing the equation down to two needed off two balls. However, the next ball, he refused to give the strike to Kuldeep, who, by the way, is no mug with the bat. In the end, the decision came back to bite Miller, as Kuldeep was run out on the last ball of the match, denying Delhi a third straight win.

Gill top-scored for the Titans, scoring 70 off 45 balls with four fours and five sixes. He was brilliantly supported by Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar, who notched up fifties of their own to power the Titans to a strong total of 210/4. The Capitals began the chase well, with skipper KL Rahul leading from the front, scoring a magnificent 92. Unfortunate to miss out on a century, Rahul had set the platform for DC to knock over the target, but some fabulous bowling from Prasidh and Player of the Match Rashid Khan rocked the chase. Miller played a wonderful hand of 41 not out in 20 balls, but with wickets falling, it was a little too much for even him to see the Capitals through.