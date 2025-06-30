Ajit Agarkar 'under pressure', chief selector asked to take 'bold decisions': 'Jadeja not frontline spinner'

Following India's defeat by five wickets in the Leeds Test against England, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has been asked to take “bold decisions” as the pressure is truly on him. Shubman Gill and co let the hosts chase down 371 in the final innings. Ravindra Jadeja had a lot to play with as he had rough created in the left-handed batter's arc. However, he was unable to utilise it throughout the final day of the Test. Ajit Agarkar has been urged to take ‘bold calls’ after Ravindra Jadeja's performance left much to be desired in the Leeds Test. (AFP)

Jadeja just came into his own in the final session as he troubled England captain Ben Stokes, eventually dismissing him. However, opener Ben Duckett kept reverse sweeping the left-arm spinner, and Jadeja had no answers to stop the onslaught.

In the entire Headingley Test, Jadeja bowled 47 overs, conceding 172 runs. He took just one wicket in the contest. India lacked the bite from a frontline spinner on the final day, especially when Jasprit Bumrah had a rare bad day, failing to take a single wicket.

Chappell reckons India need to stop their obsession with playing bowlers who can bat a little bit. In his opinion, the visitors need to start trusting specialists to do their job.

“Jadeja is not a front-line spinner in English conditions. If his batting is considered good enough, he can be a support spinner; otherwise a rethink is necessary. If India are to reverse their fortunes in this series then a better balanced team is required,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

‘Selectors under pressure’

Chappell also said that the team management should stop selecting batters who can bowl just to have them as an “insurance” against top-order collapses.

In the first Test, India went in with Shardul Thakur but the bowling all-rounder dished out just 16 overs. In the first innings, he bowled just six overs while in the second, he got only 10 despite dismissing Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the same over.

“I don't agree that an extra batter who bowls should be selected as insurance against top-order collapses. The top six must be trusted to deliver the runs and that the best combination to secure the requisite 20 wickets is available to the captain,” wrote Chappell.

“The selectors are the ones under pressure now. If batters and bowlers have to be prepared to take risks to score runs and take wickets, they too have to have the courage to take bold decisions,” he added.

India will now take on England in the second Test, beginning Wednesday, July at Edgbaston, Birmingham.