Akaay Kohli makes first appearance on father Virat's lap with Anushka Sharma in London; internet's keen eye spots Vamika

Virat Kohli looked every inch like the doting father as the former India captain had a rare family outing with actress-wife Anushka Sharma and son Akaay in London. After a gruelling season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 followed by the ICC T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, Kohli has been handed a much-needed rest from competitive cricket although the ace cricketer is expected to make his return later this season. Virat Kohli spent time with his wife Anushka Sharma and kids during the break from cricket.

In a video shared by a cricket fan page on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kohli and wife Anushka were spotted by their fans at a florist in London. Kohli stepped out for a walk with wife Anushka and son Akaay. With Akaay making his first appearance on Virat's lap, the internet also managed to spot Vamika as the video became the talk of the town on social media.

WATCH: Akaay Kohli makes first appearance on father Virat's lap

Recently, Virat and Anushka attended a kirtan by Krishna Das at Union Chapel. Anushka posted a picture of Krishna Das performing on the stage on Instagram Stories. The power couple welcomed their second child, Akaay, on February 15. At the time, former India skipper Kohli opted out of the Test series against Ben Stokes' England for personal reasons.

Kohli to miss Sri Lanka series

Kohli is expected to skip the upcoming white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old bid farewell to his impressive T20I career by guiding India to World Cup glory last month. Kohli returned to top form and played a majestic knock of 76 off 59 balls as Rohit Sharma's Team India outclassed South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados.

"This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Kohli said after the former India skipper was named the Player of the Match in the final. After Kohli announced his retirement from the shortest format, he was joined by former skipper Rohit, who also confirmed his exit from T20Is.

Making way for the youngsters to step up in T20Is, Rohit, Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirements after the T20 World Cup final. "This is an amazing game, I was telling Rohit today when we went out to bat that one day you feel like you can't get a run, and then you come out and things happen. God is great. I bow my head in gratitude. I'm really grateful was able to get the job done for the team when it mattered the most," Kohli had said.