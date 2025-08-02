Akash Deep criticised for 'foolish' Ben Duckett send-off but fans expose England batter's 'hypocrisy' in mixed reactions

If there has been one thing an intense and extremely competitive Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hasn’t lacked for, it is drama and controversy. Akash Deep was the player who found himself in the eye of the storm in Day 2 of the fifth Test of the series at the Oval, as his send-off for Ben Duckett landed him in some hot water with cricket fans. Akash Deep and Ben Duckett were in the headlines for the exchange between the pair, which ended with Akash giving the batter a send-off.(AP)

After Duckett and Zak Crawley had given the English team a lightning-fast start to their innings, with some aggressive cricket including some unorthodox batting to unsettle the lines and lengths of the Indian seamers. After Duckett had chirped at Akash, telling him “You can’t get me out” during the fast bowler’s spell, Akash repaid the favour by putting an arm around his shoulders and giving him a send–off after taking his wicket.

Fans were extremely quick to react to the moment, some seeing the funny side of Akash’s action, but others thinking he had crossed the line in making contact with Duckett, in an attempt to provoke him after the dismissal.

Akash improves already strong record vs Duckett

Some also theorised that there was an element of frustration to Akash’s response, with both him and the team going at an economy rate of over 7 at that point in time. Duckett’s attempted reverse scoop not coming off might have been what sparked the reaction, as well as the words already exchanged.

The Indian fast bowler does possess a strong record against the English batter, having dismissed him four times now through his career, since his debut in 2024. Akash’s wicket proved to be significant: while Duckett and Crawley gave England a strong start, the wicket helped pull things back, as India enjoyed a phenomenal middle session.

Ultimately, despite the 92-run opening stand and India only having 224 on the board to track down, England only managed a 23-run lead. A batter short due to Chris Woakes’ injury, four-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj allowed India to fight back.

Akash and Duckett weren’t the only players to trade barbs, as Krishna also had a few choice words shared with Joe Root, causing a reaction that the typically relaxed Root doesn’t usually provide. Later, Sai Sudharsan also had some heated exchange with Duckett following the Indian batter's dismissal.