Team India star's honest take on Border-Gavaskar Trophy selection after 1st Test vs BAN: 'Things are different here'

India pacer Akash Deep made his Test debut earlier this year during the series against England, where his strong performances quickly turned heads. His disciplined bowling earned him a place not only in India’s squad for the ongoing series against Bangladesh but also in the playing XI for the first Test. Akash Deep made an impression yet again, as he emerged a key part of the bowling attack in the Chennai Test, taking two crucial wickets in the first innings. Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan (PTI)

He inflicted early blows on Bangladesh that helped India gain a solid advantage, sparking conversations about his potential long-term role in the Test side, including a possible spot in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad for the Australia tour later this year.

However, despite his strong performances kickstarting, Akash Deep remains unfazed by the speculation surrounding his potential selection for the high-profile series. Speaking ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, he emphasised the importance of focusing on the present, stating that he doesn't think too far ahead.

"When we play at this level, we should not get confused that I played a certain style at that level (Ranji) and things are different here. I don't put too much pressure that I need to go to Australia and all that. I live in the present. It remains simple for me," Akash Deep said.

"In the last two years, I have played a lot of cricket. It's not just three-month season for us. Even after Ranji, you play Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup. As a player, you need to understand yourself and know your strengths," he added.

Akash Deep's arrival

Akash Deep received an opportunity earlier in the year as the side explored replacements for the injured Mohammed Shami, who remains an integral part of the Test unit. Shami is still nursing his injury but is closer to a comeback, and is expected to take part in India's next Test series against New Zealand. The Indian team management had initially placed faith on Mukesh Kumar as Shami's replacement, but the former's inconsistent performances meant Akash Deep received a maiden call-up.

His impressive 2/19 spell was crucial to India marking their dominance early in the first innings, and if given a chance, Akash Deep would hope to capitalise on the momentum in the second Test, which begins in Kanpur from Friday.