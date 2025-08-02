Akash Deep's blistering fifty brings rare reaction out of Gautam Gambhir; Gill, Jadeja signal from Indian dressing room

Akash Deep, who was sent in as the nightwatchman in the final few minutes of Day 2 of the Oval Test against England, repaid the faith of the management as he hit his maiden Test fifty in the morning session of Day 3. The right-handed batter played in his natural style as he attacked loose deliveries. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Deep formed a gritty stand for the third wicket. He eventually brought up his half-century by smashing a boundary off the bowling of Gus Atkinson in the 38th over. Akash Deep's maiden Test fifty brings out a rare reaction out of head coach Gautam Gambhir(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

As soon as he brought up his milestone, Akash Deep pumped his fist in delight as he pointed towards the Indian crest. He then raised his bat. Everyone in the Indian dressing room was delighted for the 28-year-old. India captain Shubman Gill, who had his helmet on, took it off to make his way to the balcony to applaud his teammate.

Ravindra Jadeja gestured to Akash Deep to remove his helmet and celebrate in some style. However, the batter seemed content in his celebration as he soaked in the applause from the Oval crowd.

The milestone even drew a rare smile from India's head coach Gautam Gambhir. And why shouldn't he be smiling? India's makeshift No.4 did solid justice to the belief instilled by the team management.

It must be mentioned that Akash Deep is the first Indian nightwatchman to score more than 50 runs in a single Test innings since Amit Mishra (84 runs) against England at the same venue in 2011.

With this knock against England in the second innings, Akash Deep also registered his highest first-class score.

Akash Deep was eventually dismissed for 66 by Gus Atkinson in the 43rd over. His 94-ball knock included 12 boundaries. The entire Oval crowd stood up to applaud the batting effort of India's nightwatchman. As a result of this wicket, the 107-run stand for the third wicket came to an end.

Once Akash Deep reached his dressing room, he was greeted to a warm reception by the rest of his teammates.

India in driver's seat in the fifth and final Test

With this partnership between Akash Deep and Jaiswal, India gained a commanding position in the Oval Test, and the visitors are in the driver's seat to make it 2-2 in the five-match series.

Earlier, England gained a lead of 23 runs in the first innings. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets each as England were bundled out for 245.

England won the toss and opted to bowl. The hosts restricted India to 224 owing to Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul.