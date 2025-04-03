Akash gives LSG a boost before MI match

Lucknow: There were smiles on everyone’s faces, including coach Justin Langer, mentor Zaheer Khan and skipper Rishabh Pant, as speedster Akash Deep went through the paces at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. India bowler Akash Deep. (BCCI)

Akash’s presence in the side, which has struggled in the pace bowling department this season, is a big boost ahead of their second home game against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

After a humiliating eight-wicket loss from the hands of Punjab Kings at their home ground on Wednesday, Akash’s availability for the match against MI will boost the spirits of the entire team.

The bowler had picked up a back injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and had not played a game since December 2024. In IPL 2024 too, he played just one match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru — against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. In all, he’s played eight games for RCB since 2022 and picked up seven wickets.

Currently, LSG have Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan as Indian pacers in their ranks. The other pacer Mayank Yadav recovery from a lumbar stress injury was compounded by a toe injury and Mohsin Khan has been ruled out of IPL 2025 after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last December.

Akash himself is very excited to play his maiden game for the new franchise and hopes that things will turn in LSG’s favor soon. “I am excited and ready to take the field against MI. I am fit and fine and raring to go,” Akash said on Thursday.

He added: “So far, I have only played one practice match here in Lucknow and thereafter went for recovery at NCA. In cricket, when you get a gap of 2-3 months, no matter how much you practice, and you don’t get a match, you don’t build that confidence. So, I feel that the first match is very important for me.”