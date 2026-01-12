Alastair Cook keeps door ajar for England coaching role: ‘I would like to make a difference’

Alastair Cook has moved quickly to cool the chatter linking him with England’s Test coaching set-up, saying there has been “zero contact” from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) even as his name is floated as a potential assistant to head coach Brendon McCullum. Alastair Cook is open to England coaching position in the long term. (X Images)

Speaking on TNT Sports during the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, Cook suggested the entire debate started less from any inside information and more from a columnist’s need to fill space. “The only thing I will say about it is the article needed to be 800 words and Mike Atherton had done 600 and used the final 200 and threw something in,” Cook said, smiling as the suggestion gathered pace.

Atherton, a former England captain and now a leading pundit, had argued that England may benefit from a contrasting voice in the dressing room after a bruising Ashes campaign and a broader discussion around standards. Cook’s response was to place the speculation firmly in the “idea” bucket.

“At the moment there are people in jobs and all that kind of stuff,” Cook added, stressing he is not in line to walk into an existing role. “And there has been zero contact. Zero in it. Let’s just see.”

"Look, at some stage in my life, would I like to be involved in the England cricket team? I think I would like to try and make a difference," he said.

Alastair Cook, who remains one of England’s most decorated modern Test batters, has largely kept his post-playing career rooted in punditry and occasional commentary roles. That distance is part of why his name appeals to those calling for fresh perspective — but it also explains his caution. England’s current regime is already well established, with McCullum at the helm and an existing coaching group in place.

For now, Cook’s position is straightforward: he is open to helping England at some point, but he is not campaigning for a job — and nobody has come calling. If the ECB want him in the future, it will have to begin with a conversation that, by his own account, simply hasn’t happened yet.