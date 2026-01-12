Move over Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya: KL Rahul quietly redefined ODI finishing as India searched for the next MS Dhoni

For a decade and a half, India’s ODI chases had a simple emotional equation: if MS Dhoni was still batting, the match was still under control. Not because he always finished with fireworks, but because he turned panic into a process. India have searched for that exact stabilising force ever since — not the aura, not the captaincy, not the mythology — but the practical skill of closing a chase without letting the game slip into chaos. KL Rahul plays a shot during the first ODI of the series between India and New Zealand. (PTI)

KL Rahul’s last few years suggest India may have found the closest modern equivalent to that role. The comparison is risky because Dhoni’s imprint is so large, but when you strip it down to the hardest test of finishing — successful ODI chases where the batter is part of the chase — the numbers don’t flatter Rahul. They validate him.

The Dhoni benchmark: surviving was the superpower MS Dhoni’s defining statistic in winning chases wasn’t his strike-rate. It was his tendency to be there when it ended. In successful ODI chases, he played 75 innings, remained not out 47 times, and averaged 102.71 at a strike-rate of 88. Two details matter more than everything else.

First, the scale: 75 innings in successful chases is not a phase, it’s a career-long identity.

Second, the not-out ratio: Dhoni finished unbeaten in nearly two-thirds of those innings. That’s why the average sits in triple digits — not because he scored faster than everyone, but because he refused to give the chase a late collapse trigger. This is what elite finishing actually is: low-error cricket under maximum leverage. Dhoni batted like a risk assessor. He didn’t just “win matches”; he reduced the probability of losing them.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir's faith and future all-round prospect: What Ayush Badoni has done to receive India call-up Rahul’s chase footprint: smaller sample, strikingly similar logic KL Rahul’s successful-chase record in the same framing has the shape of a finisher, not an accumulator. In winning chases, he has 25 innings, 13 not outs, 1,000 runs, an average of 83.33, and a strike-rate of 82.64, with two hundreds and six fifties.

Put the not-out rate under the microscope: Rahul is unbeaten in 52% of his successful-chase innings. That is a closer’s signature. It means more often than not, the match ends with Rahul still at the crease — the exact mechanism that made Dhoni a cheat code in ODI pursuits.

The strike-rate being slightly lower than Dhoni’s in this specific cut is also revealing. It suggests Rahul isn’t functioning as a pure late-overs hitter in these games. He is often doing a Dhoni-like dual role: first, stabilise the chase so it doesn’t break; then, finish at the right moment without gifting wickets.