All English cricketers return negative for COVID-19 ahead of WI series, confirms ECB

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:27 IST

All the English cricketers vying for places in the squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies returned negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The ECB confirmed that a total of 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between June 3 and June 23 with “several stakeholder groups” working at Southampton and Manchester with some being tested multiple times.

“We can confirm that all 702 tests were negative,” the ECB said in a statement. “The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that 702 COVID-19 tests were carried out between 3 June and 23 June with several stakeholder groups working at the bio-secure venues of the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.

“These groups include players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff.” Fast bowler Jofra Archer will, however, go through a second COVID-19 test and will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday, provided he tests negative. The decision to go through another test was taken as a precautionary measure after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend.

“Jofra Archer will join England’s behind-closed-doors training camp on Thursday after a member of his household felt unwell over the weekend,” the ECB had said in a statement earlier in the day. The rest of the training group and the England management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the first Test against the West Indies starting on July 8 at the Ageas.

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies take on each other in the series. The West Indies squad will be staying, training and playing in a “bio-secure” environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.