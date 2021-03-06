IND USA
File image of Sachin Tendulkar(Reuters)
cricket

‘All of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning’: Sachin Tendulkar lavishes praise on his ‘hero’

"50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to,” Tendulkar tweeted.
By hindustantimes.com | PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:19 PM IST

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Test debut on Saturday. The Little Master made his Test debut on March 6, 1971, against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. And then he went on to become one of the finest batsmen to have played the game. When he retired, Gavaskar was the highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 10122 runs while also scoring the most centuries (34).

BCCI also felicitated Gavaskar during the lunch break on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England. And plaudits for his contribution to Indian cricket are coming from all corners.

Every person needs a hero and for a young Sachin Tendulkar while growing up, the only person he would aspire to become was none other than India's original 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar.

On the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar's iconic Test debut against the West Indies, legendary Tendulkar took to Twitter paying glowing tributes to his role model. "50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to,” Tendulkar tweeted.


"India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Gavaskar," added Tendulkar.

India, then led by late Ajit Wadekar won the series in West Indies 1-0 and then also clinched the series in England within a space of few months.

Tendulkar also said that the entire 1971 team made the country proud and showed the light.

"To everyone of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light," added Tendulkar.

(with PTI inputs)

