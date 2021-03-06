‘All of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning’: Sachin Tendulkar lavishes praise on his ‘hero’
Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his Test debut on Saturday. The Little Master made his Test debut on March 6, 1971, against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. And then he went on to become one of the finest batsmen to have played the game. When he retired, Gavaskar was the highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 10122 runs while also scoring the most centuries (34).
BCCI also felicitated Gavaskar during the lunch break on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England. And plaudits for his contribution to Indian cricket are coming from all corners.
Every person needs a hero and for a young Sachin Tendulkar while growing up, the only person he would aspire to become was none other than India's original 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar.
On the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar's iconic Test debut against the West Indies, legendary Tendulkar took to Twitter paying glowing tributes to his role model. "50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to,” Tendulkar tweeted.
"India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Gavaskar," added Tendulkar.
India, then led by late Ajit Wadekar won the series in West Indies 1-0 and then also clinched the series in England within a space of few months.
Tendulkar also said that the entire 1971 team made the country proud and showed the light.
"To everyone of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light," added Tendulkar.
(with PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He really deserved it': Laxman on Sundar missing out on 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All of sudden sport in India had new meaning: Sachin pays tribute to his 'hero'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar felicitated by BCCI on 50th anniversary of Test debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Left him high & dry': Swann says he 'felt' for Sundar for missing out on ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have England got a player who can produce that': Lloyd hails Pant's ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss says England player's performance in 4th Test was 'painful to watch'
- Former England skipper Andrew Strauss wasn't happy with his performance as he said that the player is lacking confidence on the biggest stage of all.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Question of ego that a small kid played reverse sweep against such big bowler'
- India vs England: In the first ball of the 83rd over of the Indian innings, Pant played the reverse sweep off Anderson that flew over the slips and to the boundary on Day 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG, day 3 live: England 91/6 at tea, trail India by 69 runs
Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series
- Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Manjrekar not happy with India batter
- Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant is in the side to do what he does, can take games away from opposition'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox