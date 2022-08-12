'All plans will fall apart without him. You can find replacement for Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, but ...': Aakash Chopra

One of the many reason behind India's forgettable outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup was lack of balance in the squad. With Hardik Pandya continuing to recover from his back issues, he featured in the team solely as a batter and hence failed to provide India with that extra bowling option. However, India have bounced back from the low over the course of 2022 and now have picked a perfectly balanced squad for the impending Asia Cup tournament. And following the announcement of the 15-member squad for the competition, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra made a massive claim on Hardik Pandya and the importance of his place in the India T20I squad.

Following an impressive IPL 2022 season, where Hardik showed his versatility with the bat, his captaincy skill and erased all doubts surrounding his fitness issue and bowling, the star all-rounder returned to the India side and quickly cemented his spot as an all-rounder. And the Baroda-based player has now been picked in the Asia Cup tournament as well.

Speaking to Star Sports after the big announcement, Aakash stressed on the importance of Hardik bowling four overs in a T20I game and the balance he provides to the XI. He opined that India can go ahead to find replacement for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and even Jasprit Bumrah but there is none for Hardik, without whom all of India's plans for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup will fall apart.

“It's an insurance policy (on Hardik bowling 4 overs). He is performing very well. No doubt about that. But be mindful of one thing. Hardik Pandya is the only player in that squad who is proving that balance. Without him, all the well-laid plans will fall apart. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, even Jasprit Bumrah you can manage to find a replacement for them. But if Hardik Pandya is not there you cannot make that XI," he said.

Aakash further stressed on the fact that India should use his bowling properly and not over burden him with the responsibility given his past injury issues.

"So maybe against Pakistan he can bowl four overs, but not against teams like Afghanistan or Sri Lanka. So use him judiciously.” he explained.

