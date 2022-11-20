All-rounder Deepak Hooda achieves huge feat in 2nd T20I vs New Zealand as India take 1-0 lead

Team India gave a crushing defeat to hosts New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I match on Sunday. Batting first, the Men in Blue scored 191/6 in 20 overs and in reply, the Kiwis got bowled out 126/10 in 18.5 overs. Two heroes emerged for India in the emphatic win, one was Player of the Match Suryakumar Yadav who notched up his second T20I century, scoring an explosive 111 runs off 51 balls at an incredible strike rate of 217.65. The other brilliant performer was all-rounder Deepak Hooda who scalped four wickets for just 10 runs in his 2.5 overs.

Hooda thus registered a incredible record for himself with the ball. His bowling figures are now the best in T20I cricket between India and New Zealand. Mitchell Santner, Daniel Vettori and Trent Boult are the only other bowlers to have taken four-wicket hauls in T20Is between the two teams. With his fanstastic spell, Hooda also broke the record of spinner Axar Patel whose 3/9 in three overs was the previous best bowling figures by an Indian in T20Is between New Zealand and India.

Meanwhile for New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee took a hat-trick in the match as he got rid of captain Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive balls in the 20th over. It was Southee's second hat-trick in T20I cricket. Captain Kane Williamson scored the highest runs for the hosts as he hit 61 runs in 52 balls.

Among India's other bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets each while Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed one batter each. Team India experimented by sending Rishabh Pant to open the innings but the decision backfired as the wicket-keeper batter struggled against the new ball and got out after scoring 6 runs in 13 balls.

With the tremendous win, Pandya and Co. are now 1-0 up in the three-match series. The third and final match of the series between New Zealand and India will be played on November 22, Tuesday.

