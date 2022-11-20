‘Remember me in your prayers': Shaheen Afridi’s emotional post after surgery goes viral

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has had a difficult time in the run up to the T20 World Cup 2022. He was first ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and had to undergo surgery. The 22-year-old then skipped the home series against England as he was recuperating. He made a comeback to the team in the World Cup but got injured in the final.

And now Shaheen has undergone surgery after the T20 World Cup. The 22-year-old informed cricket fans about the development on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday. "Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers," posted Shaheen.

Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/M70HWwl9Cn — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 20, 2022

The latest surgery to Shaheen is a big blow to Pakistan as the Asian nation is slated to host England in a three-match Test series at home in early December. Considering his absence due to the latest development, several cricket fans reacted to the pacer's post on Twitter.

England's Barmy Army, which is a fan club for the England cricket team commented "Get well soon Shaheen, hopefully see you in Rawalpindi!"

Get well soon Shaheen, hopefully see you in Rawalpindi! — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 20, 2022

One cricket fan rued the loss and wrote "He's out for 6 months".

He's out for 6 months — 🏏🇵🇰Mubashar-Ali🇵🇰🏏 (@iam__MAli) November 20, 2022

"Stay blessed boy..Take care of yourself,you are an asset for pakistan cricket," tweeted another cricket fan.

Stay blessed boy..Take care of yourself,you are an asset for pakistan cricket, — Musa warriach (@musawarriach) November 20, 2022

Earlier, the Left-arm fast bowler had suffered an injury in the final match of T20 World Cup between Pakistan and England. While bowling in the 16th over of the match, Shaheen had suffered pain in his knee and then had to leave the ground without being able to bowl henceforth. His injury had costed Pakistan heavily and the team lost the final by 5 wickets.

Talking about Shaheen injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had then said "Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game."

