Home / Cricket / ‘Remember me in your prayers': Shaheen Afridi’s emotional post after surgery goes viral

‘Remember me in your prayers': Shaheen Afridi’s emotional post after surgery goes viral

cricket
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 07:38 PM IST

Shaheen has undergone surgery after the T20 World Cup. The 22-year-old informed cricket fans about the development on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi has undergone surgery to remove his appendix.(twitter)
Shaheen Afridi has undergone surgery to remove his appendix.(twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Pakistan's premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has had a difficult time in the run up to the T20 World Cup 2022. He was first ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and had to undergo surgery. The 22-year-old then skipped the home series against England as he was recuperating. He made a comeback to the team in the World Cup but got injured in the final.

And now Shaheen has undergone surgery after the T20 World Cup. The 22-year-old informed cricket fans about the development on microblogging site Twitter on Sunday. "Had an appendectomy today but Alhumdulillah feeling better. Remember me in your prayers," posted Shaheen.

The latest surgery to Shaheen is a big blow to Pakistan as the Asian nation is slated to host England in a three-match Test series at home in early December. Considering his absence due to the latest development, several cricket fans reacted to the pacer's post on Twitter.

England's Barmy Army, which is a fan club for the England cricket team commented "Get well soon Shaheen, hopefully see you in Rawalpindi!"

One cricket fan rued the loss and wrote "He's out for 6 months".

"Stay blessed boy..Take care of yourself,you are an asset for pakistan cricket," tweeted another cricket fan.

Earlier, the Left-arm fast bowler had suffered an injury in the final match of T20 World Cup between Pakistan and England. While bowling in the 16th over of the match, Shaheen had suffered pain in his knee and then had to leave the ground without being able to bowl henceforth. His injury had costed Pakistan heavily and the team lost the final by 5 wickets.

Talking about Shaheen injury, Pakistan captain Babar Azam had then said "Our bowling is one of the best attacks in the world. Unfortunately Shaheen's injury put us off, but that's part of the game."

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
pakistan cricket team shaheen afridi t20 world cup + 1 more
pakistan cricket team shaheen afridi t20 world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out