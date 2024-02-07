Alyssa Healy leaves husband Mitchell Starc stumped on-air with sharp 'ultra-critical' response to pacer's question

During the ODI match between Australia women and South Africa women on February 7, veteran Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc found himself in a humorous exchange with his wife, Alyssa Healy. Mitchell Starc (L) and Alyssa Healy chat during the mid-innings break(X)

Starc may boast a reputation for knocking off the stumps with his toe-crushing yorkers but on this occasion, he was left stumped by Healy's witty banter. While fulfilling his commentary duties, Starc questioned Healy, who was captaining the Australian team, about the line and length of their bowlers Kimmie Garth and Megan Schutt during the mid-innings break.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"Saw the length of the opening pair there, Schutt (Megan) and Kimmie Garth. You reckon they could have bowled a fraction fuller with the help of the wicket. You got the catchers there for Garth... who bowled a holding length and really disciplined lines and length... but maybe a fraction fuller to get those edges," Starc said during the live broadcast.

Responding to Starc's question, Healy stated that the Australian fast bowler was being “ultra-critical,” leaving the entire broadcast team in splits. Starc, too, shook his head in disbelief as Healy delivered a sharp response to her husband.

"I think if we are being highly critical, like you are suggesting, then yes, potentially, then Kimmie Garth could have come maybe a fraction fuller, but that is the natural length that she likes to hit and that's her role within our team as well - to get the ball moving and to keep it tight down that end as well. So, yes, if we are being ultra-critical, then maybe," Healy replied.

The Healy-Starc duo stands out as one of the most prominent couples in world cricket. Healy is the current Australian captain across all formats for the women's team, while Starc has risen to prominence as one of the most formidable pacers of this era. Last December, Starc also emerged as the most expensive player in IPL history, fetching INR 24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the match between South Africa and Australia women, meanwhile, the former inflicted an 80-run defeat on the home team in North Sydney. This was the Proteas' first win over Australia in women's ODI history.