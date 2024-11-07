Alzarri Joseph clashes with captain Shai Hope, shockingly leaves field in anger despite bowling a wicket-maiden

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph ignited controversy with a dramatic exit during the third ODI against England in Bridgetown following an unusual dispute with his captain, Shai Hope. The moment, which unfolded in the fourth over of England’s innings, left spectators stunned as Joseph walked off the field after a heated exchange over field placements. Alzarri Joseph leaves the field in anger(X)

It began when England stood at 10/1, with Joseph expressing clear frustration about the slip fielders’ positioning after his first delivery was deflected to point. The 27-year-old was seen animatedly gesturing toward Hope, indicating his dissatisfaction with the field setup.

This exchange was prolonged, with Joseph’s agitation evident as he continued waving his arms, prompting an unusual scene early in the innings.

Shortly after, Joseph responded with a fiery 148km/h bouncer that clipped England batter Jordan Cox’s glove and sailed into the wicketkeeper’s hands, securing a crucial wicket. However, even the breakthrough failed to quell Joseph’s frustration.

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, observing the tense situation, attempted to defuse the bowler’s temper from the boundary rope, but the effort seemed in vain as Joseph marched off the field upon completing his over, leaving West Indies a man short for the next set of deliveries.

In Joseph’s brief absence, substitute fielder Hayden Walsh Jr. began preparing to join the field before Joseph eventually re-emerged, taking a seat in the dugout until the following over. When he finally returned, Joseph was not brought back into the attack immediately, but the shake-up appeared to work in West Indies' favor as Romario Shepherd, stepping up, took a key wicket by dismissing England’s Jacob Bethell with his first ball.

Former England batter Mark Butcher, reflecting on the rare on-field altercation, commented during the broadcast: “Many is the time, as a captain or as a player, that you have a disagreement about something on the field. But you work that out either behind closed doors, or you get on with your job. Your captain asks you to bowl to a field, you bowl to it.”

England, reeling from the unexpected setback, found themselves at a precarious 4-24 within the first 10 overs. However, opener Phil Salt and all-rounder Sam Curran managed to stabilize the innings with a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket, rescuing their team from a potential collapse.