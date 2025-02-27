‘Am I part of the problem?’: Jos Buttler to make big announcement on captaincy future after England lose to Afghanistan

Jos Buttler has now lost seven matches in a row as England's white-ball captain. The last one, to Afghanistan, however, would hurt the most as it put England out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. It was England's second group-stage exit in as many ICC events in the 50-over format in the last year and a half. Since taking from Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball captain in July 2022, Buttler tasted immediate success by taking the side to the T20 World Cup glory in Australia in 2022 but it all went south from there on. England's captain Jos Buttler looks on as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal against Afghanistan(AFP)

In 58 white-ball matches under Buttler's captaincy since their T20 World Cup win, England lost 32, which included a group-stage exit from the ODI World Cup in India in 2023, a semi-final exit in the T20 World Cup in 2024 and now the Champions Trophy.

If the questions about Buttler's captaincy were nascent after the ODI World Cup in 2023, they became a gigantic fireball after the Champions debacle.

Buttler said he would not make any decision when his emotions were running high but added that he is likely to take a call on his future after discussing it with the ECB's top management in a few days.

"Yeah, I think obviously the results aren't where they need to be and I personally need to consider all possibilities. And like I said, obviously, we need to get us as a team back to where England cricket needs to be in the white ball formats. And I think I've got to work out personally am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution?" The England captain said after Afghanistan beat them by eight runs in Lahore on Wednesday.

Buttler to take call on captaincy future after returning home

Buttler's batting form has been a part of the problem. The dynamic right-hander, rated as one of England's greatest-ever white-ball cricketers, has managed just one century in his last 58 outings (ODIs and T20Is).

"As I said, I'm not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now. You’re probably not the first people I'd discuss that with. And take a little bit of time to just work out personally what I think is right. And obviously the guys at the top are in charge and they will have their own views as well - so as I said, we need to get the team back to where it needs to be - competing for winning these tournaments and as I said I've got to work out - am I part of the solution or not?" Buttler added.

When asked if captaincy was taking a toll on his physical and mental health, Buttler said he always perceived himself as a leader of the group even when he was not the designated captain.

"It's had its moments for sure. I know lots of people think it doesn't sit well with me being captain and that kind of thing but I really do enjoy it. I enjoy leading. Even before when I wasn't captain I'd like to think of myself as a leader in the team. But, results are tough and they weigh heavy at times. And, of course, you want to be leading a winning team and we haven't been that for a while now so obviously that brings some difficult moments."