Amanjot Kaur’s chance to showcase all-round skills vs England

Chandigarh: It will be unfamiliar territory for all-rounder Amanjot Kaur as she turns up to play for the first time in England as India play a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series starting on June 28 in the first T20I game at Trent Bridge. Amanjot Kaur would be hoping to capitalise during the series against England with the ICC Women’s World Cup just months away. (BCCI)

A 24-year-old medium-pace bowler and a handy lower-order batter from Punjab, Kaur would be hoping to get used to the conditions and take to the field against formidable hosts England.

Kaur, who missed the entire 2024 domestic season and also the chance of making it to the India T20 World Cup team due to injuries, would know the value of the series against England with the ICC Women’s World Cup just months away.

With Pooja Vastrakar, Kashvee Gautam and Renuka Thakur injured, it gives Kaur the opportunity to show her mettle in both bowling and batting departments.

Known for her T20 all-round skills, Kaur turned heads with her performance for eventual champions’ Mumbai Indians in the recent Women’s T20 Premier League (WPL) with her bowling, sharp fielding and big-hitting abilities.

“She was really disturbed to miss out on the T20 World Cup and the domestic season due to her back and hand injuries in 2024. She felt that all the hard work she did to play for India went to waste, losing out on these chances. But then she worked on her rehab in Bangalore and saw other Indian male cricketers there to regain fitness. She understood the process and patiently worked on getting things right. And then she gave it her all in the WPL playing for MI,” said her Zirakpur-based coach Nagesh Gupta.

She made her comeback in the One-Day Challenger Trophy in January. In her first match, she scored a 38 off 24 balls. In the next match, she returned 3/40 from nine overs. Although both these contributions came in a losing cause, Kaur had made a statement. The WPL performances that followed also earned her a place in the India team for the Tri-Nation Series involving hosts Sri Lanka, South Africa and India.

“This selection showed that the selectors had faith in her one-day cricket skills as well. I feel she is a great three-dimensional cricketer with fabulous bowling, fielding and batting skills. The Indian team needs such all-rounders. And with the ODI World Cup around the corner, Kaur makes a strong case for selection. But she now needs to stand up and take responsibility against England in both the T20I and ODI series. She swings the ball well and should do well in England,” said her coach Gupta.

Gupta also observed that Kaur has also improved on her bowling speed and variations. Once bowling 106-108kph, she is now consistently touching 113-115kph.

After the England tour, India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series in September before the World Cup begins. Kaur was once the Chandigarh captain but shifted to Punjab in 2023 in search of better opportunities. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur had motivated her to make that switch.

In the same year, she made her T20I debut in which she was named player of the match. Kaur has received the same backing from Harmanpreet even at MI.

“Every captain backs team mates. That’s what Harmanpreet does. Kaur just needs to prove more in the batting department and come across as a successful all-rounder. She is now fitter and mature so should be able to capitalise on her chances and deliver the goods,” added Gupta.