Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL, deletes tweet later

Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a tweet on Saturday. However, the 36-year-old, who thanked Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in his statement, later went on to delete the tweet.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” Rayudu had said in his tweet.

Rayudu said that the 2022 season will be his last in the tweet. (Twitter)

Rayudu has been an integral part of title winning teams at MI and CSK over the course of his illustrious IPL career. He made his tournament debut in 2010 when he was picked by MI. He played all the matches in the 2013 season, which marked the first of MI's five title wins.

Rayudu went on to win the title with MI in 2015 and 2017, although he made only five appearances in the latter season, before moving to CSK in the 2018 season. It was in the MS Dhoni-led side that Rayudu developed his reputation as a power-hitter. He was an integral part of the sides that won the title in 2018 and in 2021.

CSK have had a forgettable season in 2022, losing eight out of the 12 matches they have played. They have thus missed out on a playoff spot for just the second time this season. Rayudu himself has had middling returns, 271 thus far in 10 innings at an average of 27.10 and a strike rate of 124.31. It has also been a period of churn for CSK behind the scenes, with the team announcing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as their new captain. However, MS Dhoni returned as the skipper after a dismal run of form that resulted in CSK being all but falling out of the race for the playoffs. Jadeja was later ruled out for the season with an injury.

