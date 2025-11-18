Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell in same team: Discarded XI of IPL that can give nightmares to half the league

The IPL franchises talk about refreshing the squad and course correction. The released list is where you see what that actually means. This is the scrapheap the IPL creates every season - big reputations, high price tags, out-of-form stars, and blocked domestic talent suddenly tossed into the same basket. Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell.(IPL)

But the scrapheap can quietly turn into a full-strength XI that could walk into most dressing rooms and ask some uncomfortable questions.

Top Order

At the top, Quinton de Kock leads this team as the captain and will also take up the wicketkeeper role. A left-handed enforcer who can take down the power play when he is in rhythm.

Quinton de Kock for KKR(REUTERS)

Beside him is Mayank Agarwal, the Indian anchor who can ride out the new ball, rotate strike, and let de Kock swing freely without the innings feeling fragile.

At No.3, Rahul Tripathi brings his trademark high intent. He is there to keep the run-rate above par through overs 3-8. Venkatesh Iyer at 4 adds a left-handed presence and dynamism in the line-up with his clean hitting through the line, plus a couple of overs of medium pace. This allows the released XI the kind of flexibility that managements obsess over.

Middle Order and power hitters

The engine room is built around two of the most explosive overseas names on the list. Glenn Maxwell at 5 is still a nightmare once he gets going - 360-degree hitting abilities, enforcer against spin, and a handy off-spin bowler that can be used tactically in the powerplay or middle overs.

Andre Russell at 6 is the ultimate game-breaker: a finisher who can turn the 155s into 200s, and then bang the hard lengths when the ball is in his hand.

Abhinav Manohar plays the role of floater in this lineup. If the team gets a good start, he can come up the order and play attacking cricket to increase the scoring rate. If the batting falls apart, he can still act as a catalyst, powering the team towards a respectable total.

Bowling attack and Impact substitute

With the ball, this XI leans on specialists. Matheesha Pathirana is the slingy death-overs weapon, operating alongside Akash Madhwal, who could be handy in the powerplays and also in the death overs. Akash Deep offers new-ball swing and can hit hard lengths early on, giving the captain control in the powerplay.

Matheesha Pathirana for CSK.(IPL Twitter)

In the spin department, Ravi Bishnoi plays the lead role. If the team is batting first, they can use the young and talented Vignesh Puthur as the impact substitute. These two can give the necessary control and strike power in the middle-overs.

Best XI of released players

Quinton de Kock (c) (wk) (O)

Mayank Agarwal

Rahul Tripathi

Venkatesh Iyer

Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

Andre Russell (Overseas)

Abhinav Manohar

Akash Madhwal

Ravi Bishnoi

Akash Deep

Matheesha Pathirana (Overseas)

Impact Substitute: Vignesh Puthur