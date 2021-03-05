'You can think of all sorts of excuses': Andrew Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India

After all the buzz created by the Ahmedabad pitch following the Day/Night Test between India and England, the start of the 4th Test between the two teams at the same venue had a similar start. England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, only to see his team getting bundled out for 205 in the first innings.

There were a few good performances from the batting line-up with Ben Stokes scoring a half-century and Dan Lawrence contributing with 46 runs. But eventually, Indian spinners picked up 8 wickets and England could not put on a solid total to trouble India too much.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.

"The Indian bowling was good, we've come to expect good quality Indian bowling... but let's not hide away from the truth: England's batting in these conditions is not good enough, quite frankly," he said.

"You can think of all sorts of excuses around pitches and balls and inexperience, but if you want to win in India you have got to find a way of getting first-innings runs and England haven't been able to do that," he added.

England pacer James Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck as India finished Day 1 with a score of 24/1, trailing the visitors by 185 runs. It will be interesting to see how the England spinners fare with the ball on

