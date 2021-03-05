IND USA
File image of Andrew Strauss(File)
cricket

'You can think of all sorts of excuses': Andrew Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India

India vs England: Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST

After all the buzz created by the Ahmedabad pitch following the Day/Night Test between India and England, the start of the 4th Test between the two teams at the same venue had a similar start. England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, only to see his team getting bundled out for 205 in the first innings.

There were a few good performances from the batting line-up with Ben Stokes scoring a half-century and Dan Lawrence contributing with 46 runs. But eventually, Indian spinners picked up 8 wickets and England could not put on a solid total to trouble India too much.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.

"The Indian bowling was good, we've come to expect good quality Indian bowling... but let's not hide away from the truth: England's batting in these conditions is not good enough, quite frankly," he said.

"You can think of all sorts of excuses around pitches and balls and inexperience, but if you want to win in India you have got to find a way of getting first-innings runs and England haven't been able to do that," he added.

England pacer James Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck as India finished Day 1 with a score of 24/1, trailing the visitors by 185 runs. It will be interesting to see how the England spinners fare with the ball on

Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays a shot during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium.((ICC/ANI Photo))
File image of Shane Watson.(IPL)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
England's Ben Stokes misses a shot. (REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with teammates during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ICC/ANI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli.(BCCI)
Former England pacer Graeme Swann (Twitter)
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session in Lucknow on Thursday.(HT Photo)
South Africa's Temba Bavuma(REUTERS)
India's Mohammad Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
