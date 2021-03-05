'You can think of all sorts of excuses': Andrew Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India
After all the buzz created by the Ahmedabad pitch following the Day/Night Test between India and England, the start of the 4th Test between the two teams at the same venue had a similar start. England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, only to see his team getting bundled out for 205 in the first innings.
There were a few good performances from the batting line-up with Ben Stokes scoring a half-century and Dan Lawrence contributing with 46 runs. But eventually, Indian spinners picked up 8 wickets and England could not put on a solid total to trouble India too much.
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!
Speaking on Channel 4, former England captain Andrew Strauss criticised the performance by the batters and said that England can no longer make any excuses.
"The Indian bowling was good, we've come to expect good quality Indian bowling... but let's not hide away from the truth: England's batting in these conditions is not good enough, quite frankly," he said.
"You can think of all sorts of excuses around pitches and balls and inexperience, but if you want to win in India you have got to find a way of getting first-innings runs and England haven't been able to do that," he added.
England pacer James Anderson dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck as India finished Day 1 with a score of 24/1, trailing the visitors by 185 runs. It will be interesting to see how the England spinners fare with the ball on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng Live Score, 4th Test, Day 2: Can Indian batsmen pile on the runs?
- India vs England Live Cricket Score: Team India would hope batsmen can again hit a big score as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. India scored 24/1 at the end of day one of the fourth Test. Follow updates of IND vs ENG 4th Test here.
'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India
- India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One's who do not even know how to write a prescription are PCB's doctors: Akhtar
- Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan
- Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Toughest conditions I have faced in my 70-Tests as a batsman': Ben Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spinners keep England searching for substance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We aren't going to back down to anyone: Stokes reacts on argument with Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Got to take your hats off to him': Graeme Swann heaps praise on India bowler
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Century of ODIs beckons Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
De Kock removed, South Africa announce new ODI/T20I and Test captains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gave me great satisfaction': Siraj reveals how he 'planned' for Root's wicket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox