Andy Flower’s description of Josh Hazlewood raises hopes for RCB fans: ‘He looks even younger’

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood arrived in India a couple of days ago, and this news has, to all intents and purposes, soothed the nerves of the fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Josh Hazlewood has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders this year. (PTI)

The fast bowler has not played any competitive cricket for several months now. He had missed all five Test matches of the 2025-26 Ashes as well as the T20 World Cup that got over earlier this month in India. Australia particularly missed him in the latter event.

Naturally, RCB fans would be worried. After all, he had played a pivotal role in their maiden trophy triumph last year, with 22 wickets in 12 matches.

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But now that he is here, it's clear he will be seen in action at some point. He will miss the initial few matches, including the one against Sunrisers Hyderabad later tonight, the 2026 IPL opener.

RCB coach Andy Flower has given some updates in regard to Hazlewood, and it has to be said that his words would be music to RCB fans’ ears.

"Hazlewood arrived yesterday. He's looking fit. I did comment to him that he looks even younger than I remember him, so he's enjoyed some good downtime, but he's worked hard to get himself back up to full fitness,” the Zimbabwe great said.

"It's great to have him here. It's even great to have him here in our dressing room and in the meetings. He won't be ready for tomorrow, because he's just got off the plane, and we'll be monitoring his fitness very closely and looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL," he added.

In November last year, the 35-year-old picked up hamstring and Achilles injuries and has been in recovery since. Since he hasn't had any real playing experience for a long time, it's unlikely RCB will rush him.

There is a strong possibility he might play in the second half of the league. However, his joining the squad alone is going to do RCB a world of good. He can share his experiences and expertise with the likes of Mangesh Yadav, Rasikh Dar and Abhinandan Singh, and help them become better fast bowlers.

Since Yash Dayal has been ruled out of the entire season due to a couple of criminal cases against him, Hazlewood has a dual role now. Not only as a fast bowler but as a mentor too.