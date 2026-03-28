Some burning Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit, Samson, Shaw and 300-breach questions that ring in IPL 2026 today
We will have all the answers at the end of the season for sure. India's top names over the years, including Kohli and Dhoni, will continue fuelling discussions.
Like past 18 seasons, the Indian Premier League (IPL) makes its annual pilgrimage today with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. There are some really hot topics going around, heading into the brand new season. And these questions will for sure have their answers at the end of the season. Let's take a look at some of these.
Will MS Dhoni finally call it quits?
Frankly, his situation has become embarrassing. For the past several seasons, he has been past his prime, especially as a batter, but he keeps showing up season after season amid much criticism. One doesn't know if it's his decision or CSK's. If he is stubborn or it's CSK? If you are a rational Dhoni fan, you may not want him to continue. After all, he has been a great servant of Indian cricket and need not embarrass himself or his fans in this manner.
Prithvi Shaw ‘ka magic chalega kya?’
There is no doubt that Shaw has been the most gifted Indian batsman in recent years. When he is on song, he looks terrific. It's such a shame he has not been able to establish himself at the international level. However, there are susurrations that this IPL season might prove to be the coming of his age, the season of his making. Shaw, who once drew comparisons with the great Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, is with Delhi Capitals, and if he really does justice to his talent, the franchise can hope to win its first trophy ever.
300-score to be breached for sure?
For the last couple of seasons this debate has been ongoing. That an IPL team is going to score 300. In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad provided the blueprint on how one can get there which is just smash the ball right from the get-go and that's what Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma did. They didn't exactly get there, but they got quite close a few times. England learnt that blueprint very well and a few months ago became the first Test nation to score 300 runs in T20Is, against South Africa in September last year.
At that time, in 2024, it was only SRH batting that way, but now almost all franchises have taken that course. Don't be surprised if it finally happens this year. Of the top six biggest team scores in the IPL, SRH feature five times, with 287/3 against RCB in 2024 being right at the top.
Sanju Samson to end MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad?
It just takes hours for one's fortune to change. Samson was all over the place in the lead-up to India's T20 World Cup game against the West Indies. His inclusion in the side for the match was a forced one, necessitated by Abhishek Sharma's lack of runs and Rinku Singh not doing enough lower down the order. He scored 97* in that match and followed it with identical scores of 89 in the semifinal and the final.
Now that he is at CSK for the first time, it can lead to a lot of things. That, finally, MS Dhoni might be asked to call it quits. Ruturaj may not be in the captaincy role either for long, especially if the team does badly. Samson comes in with serious IPL captaincy experience, and CSK need not look further than him if such a need arises.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and the Los Angeles Olympics
In 2028, cricket returns to the Olympics after 128 years. Rohit Sharma has kept mum on his chances of playing but let's admit it, given a chance, no player would say no to the Olympics. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has expressed his desire to be part of the event, but how serious he was, nobody knows. Both players retired from T20Is in 2024 after India won the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Their coming out of retirement to play in the Olympics is while far-fetched at the moment, who knows an extraordinary season can fuel the discussion and their desire.
Anyway, both players are playing at least till the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli, with 8 fifties, had a great season with the bat in 2025 and played a big role in RCB winning the trophy for the first time. Rohit had a decent season with four fifties as Mumbai Indians reached the play-offs. Make no mistake, there is life in the old dogs yet, and the spotlight will be on them all through the season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More