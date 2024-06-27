'Andy Roberts told him, you could've taken new ball in our XI': Shastri reveals 'biggest compliment' for Jasprit Bumrah

Team India will aim to qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday when it takes on England in the second semi-final in Guyana. India are among the only two sides – the other being South Africa – still unbeaten in the tournament; the Proteas booked their berth in the title clash earlier today when they cruised past Afghanistan by 9 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah of India reacts during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between Afghanistan and India(AFP)

However, rain delayed the start of the play in the second semi-final in Guyana. Despite a relatively sunny morning in Guyana, a sudden splash of rain merely half an hour before the scheduled toss forced a delay in proceedings.

As the wait for the toss continued, host broadcasters Star Sports discussed Team India's strengths in the tournament at length. During one such discussion about the side's leading fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, India's former head coach, Ravi Shastri, shared an interesting anecdote about the pacer from 2019. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster recalled the time when India toured the West Indies, revealing that the Caribbean side's fast-bowling legend Andy Roberts met Bumrah after the Test series.

Bumrah had ended as the series' highest wicket-taker, with 13 dismissals to his name in four innings. "The biggest compliment for Jasprit Bumrah came in 2019 when I was the coach here (in the Indian team). He dismantled the side in 2-2.5 days through two Tests. Andy Roberts came to meet him, and he said, “You could've taken the new ball in our team.” Shastri revealed.

“There's no bigger compliment than that. The leader of the pack that had Michael Holding, Joel Garner, (and) Colin Croft, saying you could've taken the new ball in our team. No bigger compliment than that,” said Shastri further.

Bumrah made his test debut a year prior during the tour of South Africa after impressing the team management with his diverse skill set in limited-over formats. Over the years, Bumrah emerged as India's leading pacer and continues to lead the bowling attack.

Bumrah at T20 World Cup

One of the most dangerous bowlers in the ongoing edition, Bumrah has been the backbone of the Indian bowling attack in some of the side's key matches. The star pacer was the player of the match in India's first two matches (against the United States and Pakistan), and currently has 11 wickets to his name in six innings.