Anil Kumble irked by batsmen's approach after PBKS' defeat to RR, says 'it was clear he was going to bowl outside off'

Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble was visibly upset as his team messed up a run chase that looked pretty much in control and lost to Rajasthan Royals narrowly by two runs in Game 32 of the IPL 2021 in Dubai on Tuesday. Needing eight runs to win off the final two overs and four off the last one, PBKS lost two wickets and scored only two as Kartik Tyagi bowled a spectacular over to seal the game for the Royals.

The defeat means that Punjab Kings remain at seventh on the points table and will need to win all the remaining five matches if they are to have a shot at making it to the Playoffs.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

"It's sort of become a pattern for us especially when we get to Dubai, it seems. The approach was clear, we needed to finish it in 19 overs. That was the approach, to not let it go till the end. But unfortunately, when you leave it to the last couple of balls, it becomes a lottery. Credit to [Kartik] Tyagi for the way he bowled," Kumble said at the end of the match.

Also Read | 'It's a tough one to swallow': KL Rahul reacts after Punjab Kings fail to score 4 runs in final over with 8 wickets left

This was the second time in two seasons that PBKS lost a game they were positioned to win. Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, they needed 22 off 18 with eight wickets in hand in Abu Dhabi and still ended up on the losing side. Despite crediting Tyagi for bowling a phenomenal last over, Kumble admitted he expected better from his batsmen.

"It was pretty clear he was going to bowl wide outside off, and somehow our batters didn't take the right options. We need to discuss this and sort it out. We have five more games to go, we don't want to get bogged down by this defeat but it's certainly a bitter pill to swallow," the coach added.