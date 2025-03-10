Anushka Sharma hugs Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya joins celebration with captain's family after Champions Trophy title win

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma was seen celebrating India's Champions Trophy title win with captain Rohit Sharma and his family before all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined in. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Sunday to become the most successful team in the history of the ICC tournament. India beat New Zealand by four wickets in Champions Trophy final

After a second consecutive ICC title win as a captain, Rohit had a heartfelt moment with daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh when Anushka joined and hugged the 37-year-old to congratulate him for the win. Shortly after, Hardik, too, joined in. After hugging Ritika and patting Rohit on the back, he met Anushka, who was standing next to Kohli.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, other players also celebrated with this family. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning boundary, was seen posing for photographs with his wife Rivaba and daughter. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami's mother was also present and met Kohli during the celebrations. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's father, who was present at the venue, was ecstatic at his son winning a maiden ICC trophy.

India lift 3rd Champions Trophy title

Opting to bat first in the all-important clash, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner opted to bat first. Fifties from Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*) helped the Black Caps finish with 251 for seven in 50 overs. In reply, Rohit carved out a match-winning knock with his knock of 76 off 83, laced with seven fours and three sixes. He also stitched a 105-run opening stand with his deputy Gill. Shreyas Iyer (48) carried the momentum through the middle overs before a calm and composed KL Rahul (34*) took India through with an over to spare.

This was India's third title win in the Champions Trophy after 2002 under Sourav Ganguly and 2013 under MS Dhoni. Rohit also became the second Indian skipper after Dhoni to win multiple ICC trophies. He had earlier led India to a T20 World Cup title win last June.