Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH
- India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday, flew to Pune with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
They accompanied the rest of the India team to the Maharashtra city in a chartered flight. The family was spotted disembarking the aircraft and entering the airport with families of Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal. While Pandya was seen carrying his baby, Agastya, with Natasa Stankovich, leg-spinner Chahal was chatting with wife Dhanashree Verma on their way in.
Anushka Sharma, in a video gone viral on the internet, could be seen brisk walking to airport terminal with a covering over her daughter's head. In another photo that has been doing rounds on social media, the actor was seen carrying her baby while Kohli carried the child's walker.
WATCH| Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika in Pune
The star couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year on January 11. Virat Kohli shared an Instagram post to make the announcement and captioned it: “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”
A few days later, Virat and Anushka took to their respective social media accounts to share the name of the child. The post read: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."
Anushka and Virat dated for several years before getting married in Italy in 2017. The two are in Pune for the three-match ODI series, with the first game taking place on Tuesday, March 23.
'He's keen to play': Morgan reveals why Stokes was not rested from ODI series
'This is everything': Ashwin wins praise from England's Alex Hartley
Kohli one ton away from equaling Tendulkar's feat, breaking Ponting's record
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli land in Pune with daughter Vamika for ODIs- WATCH
- India skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma landed in Pune with daughter Vamika for the upcoming ODI series against England.
Captain Morgan and his men: Why England are still favourites for the World T20
- This England team would be a top contender at the world cup no matter how this series had turned out.
Vaughan says 'RCB will be lot stronger' with Virat Kohli opening innings
India predicted XI for 1st ODI: Will Suryakumar pip Iyer at No. 4 for India?
- Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a bright prospect for the No.4 spot for India, but with Iyer being a regular in that position, he could retain his place.
'You surely need them there': Hogg picks India's fast-bowling trio for T20 WC
- If it was up to Brad Hogg, he knows exactly which three bowlers to pick for the T20 World Cup to lead India's fast bowling.
Aakash Chopra lists out the 'major positives' from T20I series
- There was all to play for in the final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But when it mattered the most, the Indian batsmen brought their A-game to the field.
Focus on Dhawan, as India eyes winning start in ODI series against England
Holder's 'five-for' puts Windies in charge against Sri Lanka
'They finally made their way out with pretty smug looks on their faces'
- Today marks 20 years since India famously beat Australia 2-1 in the epic 2001 Test series at home.
They reminded me of Sehwag and Tendulkar: Vaughan impressed with India openers
- "I’m sure that was not their intention at the start of the series. But today they reminded me of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar," Vaughan said.
Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa
'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I
- India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.