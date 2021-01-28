'Anything risky is deemed too dangerous': Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous suggestion' of banning bouncers
There has some talk about banning bouncers in cricket due to the possibility of a concussion developing in players. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game's laws, has started a consultation process regarding bouncers. MCC are hearing arguments on if bowlers should continue to be allowed to use bouncers.
Some specialists have gone on to say that bouncers should be banned in under-18 cricket. The media director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, Michael Turner commented recently that authorities should look to ban short-pitched deliveries against players below the age of 18 in order to limit long-term complications.
Lambasting the "ridiculous" suggestion of banning bouncers in under-18 cricket, former England skipper Michael Vaughan says it would be potentially more dangerous if youngsters are exposed to a short-pitched delivery straightaway in men's cricket.
However, Vaughan did not find any merit in the suggestion.
"It is a ridiculous suggestion and yet another example of the world we live in these days where anything risky is deemed too dangerous," Vaughan wrote in 'The Telegraph'.
"It would be much more dangerous for young kids to only be exposed to the short ball for the first time when they play men's cricket at a high level. They just would not be equipped to face it," he added.
Explaining that kids at the junior level do not have the strength to bowl short-pitched deliveries, Vaughan said if bouncers are banned at the junior level, the authorities will have to get rid of it at the elite level as well.
"I see kids coached at junior level and watch my son play. There is very little short-pitched bowling. The bowlers do not have the physical strength as kids to bowl bouncers and the pitches are too slow anyway."
"It is in the nets where young batsmen can be pinned but they have to learn to play the short ball. If we ban it at junior level then we have to ban it at elite level too," he added.
There has some talk about banning bouncers in cricket due to the possibility of a concussion developing in players. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game's laws, has started a consultation process regarding bouncers. MCC are hearing arguments on if bowlers should continue to be allowed to use bouncers.
Some specialists have gone on to say that bouncers should be banned in under-18 cricket. The media director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, Michael Turner commented recently that authorities should look to ban short-pitched deliveries against players below the age of 18 in order to limit long-term complications.
Lambasting the "ridiculous" suggestion of banning bouncers in under-18 cricket, former England skipper Michael Vaughan says it would be potentially more dangerous if youngsters are exposed to a short-pitched delivery straightaway in men's cricket.
However, Vaughan did not find any merit in the suggestion.
"It is a ridiculous suggestion and yet another example of the world we live in these days where anything risky is deemed too dangerous," Vaughan wrote in 'The Telegraph'.
"It would be much more dangerous for young kids to only be exposed to the short ball for the first time when they play men's cricket at a high level. They just would not be equipped to face it," he added.
Explaining that kids at the junior level do not have the strength to bowl short-pitched deliveries, Vaughan said if bouncers are banned at the junior level, the authorities will have to get rid of it at the elite level as well.
"I see kids coached at junior level and watch my son play. There is very little short-pitched bowling. The bowlers do not have the physical strength as kids to bowl bouncers and the pitches are too slow anyway."
"It is in the nets where young batsmen can be pinned but they have to learn to play the short ball. If we ban it at junior level then we have to ban it at elite level too," he added.
The tragic death of young Australian batsman Phillip Huges after being hit by a Sean Abbott bouncer during a domestic match in November 2014 had triggered a debate on players' safety.
The 25-year-old was hit on the neck, just below the helmet. It forced the manufacturers to redesign the helmets to enhance safety of the batsmen.
"Protective equipment is very good these days. We had one tragic incident involving Phil Hughes but it is very rare there is a serious injury caused by a bouncer.
"It does happen, but batsmen do not suffer the same repeated blows to the head as contact sports. The danger is bowling in T20. I reckon one day there will be a serious injury suffered by a bowler having the ball hit back at him," Vaughan wrote.
(with PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had to grip the bat with four fingers, it wasn't natural: Cheteshwar Pujara
- Match by match, session by session, Pujara spoke about the experience of being in the thick of action in a historic series and on how he made a gash through Australia's plans mid-way through the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bowling coach Bharat Arun explains how Siraj excelled in Australia
- While head coach Ravi Shastri had already described him as ‘the find of the series Down Under’, bowling coach Bharat Arun stated that Siraj is someone who has both anger and hunger to succeed at the international level.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is unreal man': Ashwin recalls Gill's words during Melbourne Test
- In a conversation with India batting coach Vikram Rathour on his Youtube channel, off-spinner R Ashwin recalled an incident involving Gill from the Melbourne Test which left him impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai to stage IPL mini auction on Feb 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stents on Sourav Ganguly on Thursday, Devi Shetty to be present
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thank you for kind gesture': Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)
- In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I had a clear game plan': Pujara on getting hit 11 times on Day 5 of 4th Test
- Pujara opened up on his decision to not defend the rising deliveries with his bat and why he instead chose to get hit on the body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Last few days since I came back home were surreal, says Shardul Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox