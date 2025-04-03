'Apna khelu aur side ho jaun': Faheem Ashraf’s explosive PC remark sets off storm as fans speculate attack on Babar Azam

Pakistan faced a heavy defeat against New Zealand in their second ODI of the three-match series, suffering an 84-run loss at Seddon Park, handing the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead. While the bowling unit put up a commendable fight to restrict New Zealand to 292/8, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled once again, failing to mount a meaningful challenge. Faheem Ashraf didn't mince his words during the PC after Pakistan's loss to New Zealand in 2nd ODI(X/AFP)

The chase never gathered momentum, with Pakistan being reduced to 32/5. If not for the valiant half-centuries from Faheem Ashraf (73 off 80) and Naseem Shah (51 off 44), Pakistan would've likely folded for less than a 100. Instead, they reached a respectable total of 208 in 41.2 overs. The top-order failure proved costly, leaving too much for the lower order to do, and once again raising questions about the team’s ability to handle pressure situations.

Speaking after the defeat, Faheem Ashraf stressed the importance of unity within the squad, urging players to support each other rather than focusing solely on individual performances.

“Look, each and every one of us is trying to make the team win. In my opinion, when you focus only on your personal game, or if I come in, do my part, and step aside, that’s not how it works,” Faheem remarked.

“As a team agar ham ek-doosre ko back karenge, toh ham zyada achha khel sakte hain, bajaaye iske ki main apna karu aur side ho jaaun. (As a team, we need to back each other rather than just focusing on individual performances and then stepping aside,” he added, stressing the need for a collective approach to turn things around.

Ashraf's remarks sparked debate among fans, with many speculating whether the Pakistan star targeted certain players in the team with his comment.

Faheem optimistic of ending series on a high

Despite Pakistan’s struggles, Faheem remained optimistic about their chances of bouncing back in the final ODI. The side has already lost the series.

“As long as you are playing cricket, it is not difficult to win. Everyone is trying to go with the same mindset. It has also happened in the past. So, I say that is not that difficult; if you keep playing good cricket, then you will definitely win," said Ashraf.

With one match remaining in the series, pride is all that’s left to play for, and the team will be aiming to find a way to salvage something from an otherwise disappointing outing in New Zealand.