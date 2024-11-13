Arjun Tendulkar alerts IPL franchises ahead of mega auction with maiden Ranji 5-wicket-haul, skittles opposition for 84

Goa pacer Arjun Tendulkar ran through the Arunachal Pradesh batting line-up in the Ranji Trophy Plate Division match at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground, Porvorim. The left-arm pacer brought his A-game to the table in the all-important clash to complete a five-wicket haul as Arunachal were bundled out for just 84 in the first innings. Arjun Tendulkar picked his maiden five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy.(Instagram/@arjuntendulkar24)

Playing his 17th First Class match, Arjun finished his first innings spell with five for 25 in 9 overs. He broke the back of the Arunachal batting line-up by dismissing their top five batters - Neelam Obi, Nabam Hachang, Chinmay Patil, Jay Bhavsar and Moji Ete. The opposition batters just failed to put up a fight against Arjun's breathtaking spell.

Aruachal skipper Nabam Abo's decision to bat first backfired for the visiting side, as Arjun was right on the mark with his first over itself with the wicket of Hachang for a duck. He just kept getting wickets after that, Arunachal were half-down for just 36, with Arjun completing his maiden Ranji fifer.

Arjun was well supported by Mohit Redkar (3/15) and Keith Mark Pinto (2/31) as Goa wrapped the visitors' first innings in just 30.3 overs.

He turned 25 this September and is thriving hard to make an impact in his career as last year he shifted his base from Mumbai to Goa to get better opportunities to play.

Before the Arunachal clash, Arjun claimed 32 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 37.75. He has also played a few handy knocks with the bat, including a century and a couple of fifties.

Arjun Tendulkar serves IPL franchises a big reminder ahead of auction

He served as a perfect reminder to the IPL franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, which will take place in Jeddah on November 24 and 25. Arjun had a four-year association with Mumbai Indians from 2021 to 2024, and he made his IPL debut a couple of years back in 2023 after the franchise re-signed him for INR 30 Lakh. He has played just five matches in IPL and claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 9.37.