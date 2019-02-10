Arjun Tendulkar included in Mumbai U-23 squad for BCCI’s One Day League

Arjun Tendulkar was included in the Mumbai U-23 squad for BCCI’s One Day League and Knockout beginning February 14 in Jaipur. Tendulkar sealed his spot in the 15-man squad, which will be led by Jay Bista, after performing well in the DY Patil T20 Cup and RFS Talyarkhan Memorial invitation tournament.

Mumbai U-23 coach Amit Pagnis was all praise for the 19-year-old after his performance in the Talyarkhan Memorial. “He conceded only five runs from two overs [18th and 20th overs] and also got the priced wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal [of MCA Colts],” Pagnis told Mid-Day. “He also bowled well in the two trial matches, claiming two wickets in each game. Yorkers, bouncers and slower ones are his main strengths.”

Earlier,he impressed with the ball as he took six wickets for 70 runs while playing for Vijay Merchant XI against Vijay Manjrekar XI in the KC Mahindra Shield U-19 tournament. He was also called on to bowl a few deliveries to India batsmen during a nets session while on the tour of England last year.

Mumbai U-23 squad: Jay Bista (captain), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Suved Parkar, Chinmay Sutar, Siddharth Akre, Karsh Kothari, Tanush Kotian, Aquib Kureshi, Anjdeep Lad, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Akash Anand, Aman Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Sairaj Patil

