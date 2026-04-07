Arjun Tendulkar’s yorkers, innocence not enough to earn him a place in LSG’s playing XI; forced to wait his turn

Despite getting married recently, Arjun Tendulkar has been in the news for several reasons. He recently gave his first-ever interview, opening up on a range of topics, but more importantly – and much to the delight of the Tendulkar family – his on-field showings are beginning to make an impression. A move to Lucknow Super Giants could well be the best thing that has happened to him. At the Mumbai Indians, amid the star power, Arjun’s chances of breaking into the playing XI appeared slim. And although it may still take time for him to cement a place in the LSG XI, his overall body language suggests far greater promise than what he showed during his three years with MI. At some point, Arjun Tendulkar will get a game for the Lucknow Super Giants this season. (PTI)

He looks happier and peppy, giving off positive vibes. The way Rishabh Pant reached out to him like an elder brother says a lot about how the LSG captain feels having Tendulkar Jr. around him. Even the expressions on Arjun’s face reflect the enjoyment he is finding in this setup. He is no longer surrounded by larger-than-life figures, but by teammates who, like him, are still trying to find their feet and justify their price tags at the Indian Premier League 2026 auction.

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On Monday, LSG shared a riveting video on their social media handle, showing Arjun in full flow as he nailed yorkers in the nets to give Pant valuable practice. For the most part, Pant looked comfortable, but there were a couple of deliveries in between that even he struggled to handle. Earlier, visuals of Arjun carrying drinks along the boundary had gone viral, with his simplicity earning widespread praise on social media.

Being the son of a legend who was the face of Indian cricket for decades is never easy, but Arjun is neither taking it for granted nor using it to elevate himself. His innocence sets him apart in a country where many inherit privilege from wealthy parents. Amid all this, Arjun’s commitment stands out. Less than 24 hours after his wedding, he turned up at the DY Patil T20 Cup. Just days earlier, in the middle of the festivities, he had smashed 55 off 29 balls.

Why Arjun will have to wait for his turn And yet, Arjun may still have to wait for his turn. Not because he hasn’t impressed with the ball in the nets, or due to any shortcomings in the way he carries himself, but simply because of LSG’s bowling depth. Despite scoring a century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulating his father Sachin’s feat, Arjun’s primary role remains that of a pacer – he is listed in the ‘bowlers’ section on LSG’s official website – and in spite of repeated calls for inclusion from fans, he could find himself on the sidelines.

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With Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan and Prince Yadav already frontrunners, and Mayank Yadav still in the mix, opportunities are limited. At some stage, Arjun could feature as an Impact Player, but with IPL 2026 still in its early phase, the left-arm pacer will have to bide his time. Even for Arjun to be a No. 7 batter who can contribute with both bat and ball, there are obstacles. Where does he fit in? Abdul Samad is well-renowned for his big-hitting skills, while Mukul Choudary is being groomed as the finisher, who can strike lusty blows.

Arjun’s lessons A few years ago, a video surfaced of a young Arjun bowling to Virat Kohli. Kohli, then captain, wanted a left-arm pacer to practice against. It was 2018, and Kohli was back in England four years after his nightmarish 2014 tour. Arjun may not have been India’s answer to Sam Curran on that trip, but he did just enough to meet Kohli’s requirements. He has bowled to Indian batters on several occasions in the nets, but that session at Lord’s was arguably his most valuable experience with the senior team.

As a star kid, everything and nothing comes easy at the same time. The weight of a famous surname often makes life tougher, especially when the gulf in talent is enormous. Just ask Rohan Gavaskar. Even today, 13 years after his retirement, there has never been another Sachin Tendulkar, and there likely never will be. At best, Arjun can carve his own path and do what’s expected of him. For that to happen, though, LSG need to show faith in him, something that, at some stage, should materialise.