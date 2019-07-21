Indian Army responds to MS Dhoni’s request of training with Parachute regiment for 2 months - Reports

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat approved former India captain MS Dhoni’s request to train with the Parachute regiment for two months, top Army sources said on Sunday.

The wicket-keeper batsman had requested the Indian Army to allow him to train with a territorial army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months.

“The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion,” top Army sources told ANI.

The wicketkeeper-batsman would now train with the Parachute regiment, a part of which is expected to take place in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

The Army, however, will not allow Dhoni, who holds an honorary post of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, to be part of any active operation, sources mentioned.

India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.

Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the upcoming Windies tour.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 21:29 IST