India vs West Indies: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya rested; Shikhar Dhawan returns for T20s & ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan made his return to the Indian cricket team after suffering an injury during the ICC World Cup 2019 as he was named in the ODI and T20 sides which will take on West Indies. Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup after the Indian opener was hit on his left hand by a Pat Cummins delivery during India’s match against Australia. The T20 squad also saw the inclusion of some new faces - Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Iyer - with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya being rested. The other big exclusion from the T20 squad was all-rounder Kedar Jadhav who did not have a great outing during the recently concluded World Cup.

“We have taken the India A performances into consideration. The performances of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey have been phenomenal and so has been Navdeep Saini. Also, in the longer format, it was KS Bharat who was very close to being selected,” Prasad said at the press conference.

In the ODI squad, Navdeep Saini replaced Jasprit Bumrah while Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer were once again included. The Test squad saw the return of Wriddhiman Saha but he will have to fight for his spot with Rishabh Pant also being named. Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed out as Umesh Yadav was included.

Saha last played a Test match in South Africa back in January 2018. Rajasthan leg-spinner Chahar has been rewarded for his consistent show in the IPL and domestic cricket with a berth in the Twenty20 squad. He is younger cousin of seamer Deepak, who is also in the T20 squad.

Virat Kohli will lead India in all three formats while MS Dhoni has taken a break for two months to serve his paramilitary regiment. From the World Cup squad, the prominent player to be dropped was Dinesh Karhik.

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 14:23 IST