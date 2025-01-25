Arshdeep Singh beats Babar Azam, Travis Head to claim ICC award for men's T20I player of the year

Arshdeep Singh's meteoric rise in 2024 was rewarded on Saturday, as the 25-year-old was named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year. The left-arm pacer played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean and the USA last year, establishing himself as one of the side's key bowlers in a year marked by extraordinary performances. Arshdeep Singh, center, celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and Axar Patel after taking the wicket of Ben Duckett(PTI)

Tipped as a future star since his international debut in 2022, Arshdeep cemented his place in T20Is early in his career, making key contributions in both, powerplay and death overs.

Arshdeep beat Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australia's Travis Head, and Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe to claim the award.

The Indian pacer's remarkable tally of 36 wickets in just 18 matches made him India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is in 2024. Despite bowling in high-pressure phases, he maintained a stellar average of 15.31 and an impressive economy rate of 7.49. Among global T20I bowlers, only four players claimed more wickets, and of them, only Wanindu Hasaranga represented a full-member nation.

Arshdeep's standout performances came during the T20 World Cup; in the group stage against the USA, he demolished the opposition with figures of 4/9. However, it was in the final against South Africa that he truly showcased his mettle.

Defending 176, Arshdeep struck early to dismiss the dangerous Aiden Markram and broke a threatening partnership by removing Quinton de Kock. With the Proteas needing 20 runs off the final two overs, Arshdeep delivered a flawless penultimate over, conceding just four runs, paving the way for Hardik Pandya to seal the win.

Arshdeep part of T20Is vs England

Arshdeep’s ability to deliver under pressure, his consistency on varied surfaces, and his knack for breakthroughs at critical junctures have made him indispensable in India’s T20I setup.

He is also a part of India's ongoing T20I series against England; thanks to his consistent performances in the shortest format, Arshdeep also received ODI call-up last year, and remains an integral part of the fifty-over setup, too. He was named in the side's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, where India are scheduled to play all of their matches in Dubai.