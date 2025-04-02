Arshdeep Singh calls own bowling 'average' despite commentator's praise, ex-players take notice: 'If anyone heard...'

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh continued his impressive form in the 2025 IPL, making an impact with the new ball and delivering crucial breakthroughs. The left-arm quick, who has been among the wickets consistently in recent seasons, played a pivotal role in Punjab’s eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants with three wickets to his name. Arshdeep Singh during the mid-match chat in LSG vs PBKS match(JioHotstar)

However, despite his three-wicket haul, the left-armer was critical of his own performance, believing he could have been even more effective. “I mean that’s pretty average on a wicket that was giving help to seam bowlers. I feel I could have bowled better and given fewer runs. So, in the powerplay, the ball was stopping and extra bounce was there. So, there was extra help. We could have hit the lengths for a bit more time and would have been a different score,” he said.

The 26-year-old made an immediate mark, dismissing Mitchell Marsh in his very first over. Reflecting on his approach, Arshdeep acknowledged how modern-day batters' aggressive mindset often plays into his hands. “As you know nowadays, batsmen do not trust their defence much. They just want to go after the ball. So, I had two slips and a deep cover. So just in case the batsman swings and the ball goes up in the air, there is a fielder for me and I am attacking as well with two slips,” he told IPLT20.

Arshdeep's honest assessment of his own bowling drew praise from former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, who took to social media platform X to laud the youngster. “If anyone heard this interview there was so much to take for young fast bowlers. Love the way this guy thinks. Proper Champion!! Find the interview and listen to it and understand his mindset! Just amazing!!” wrote Uthappa.

Aakash Chopra praised Arshdeep, too.

Fans, too, took note of Arshdeep's post-match chat.

Arshdeep's rise

Arshdeep’s numbers over the years underline his consistency. He picked up 18 wickets in IPL 2021, followed by 17 in 2023 and 19 last year. With 81 IPL scalps to his name and a record 99 wickets in T20Is for India, he continues to cement his reputation as one of the country’s most promising fast bowlers. Arshdeep was also part of the title-winning squads in T20 World Cup 2024, and the Champions Trophy last month.