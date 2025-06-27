Arshdeep vs Akash Deep: Who replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Edgbaston Test against England?

Despite it being common knowledge that Jasprit Bumrah would be unavailable for two of the five Tests India are slated to play in England this summer, his unavailability remains a blow for an Indian team bristling from defeat in Leeds last week. A team which was already scratching its head about finding quality in a pace attack that struggled at Headingley has now been thrown an impossible-sounding task: figure out how to replace the best fast bowler in the world. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are likely to battle it out for the final spot in India's bowling attack, as they look for a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah.(Action Images)

As far as India’s options go, there are not too many seam-bowling backups in their ranks, with the trio of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur already playing and not quite impressing in Leeds. What this means is that India really only have two options to turn to: either a return for Akash Deep to face the team against whom he made his debut, or Arshdeep Singh, a regular Indian international in white ball cricket, but hoping for a Test debut in this series.

So which of the pair do India choose? It’s a head-scratcher for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill, with plenty of factors to weigh in. Here are the key ones that India will consider leading up to their decision.

The case for Akash Deep

Akash Deep made a roaring start to his career against the very same top three that India will face in the second Test. Making his debut in Ranchi in the fourth match of the 2024 series, Akash tore through the English unit with the fresh red ball, removing both openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett before accounting for Ollie Pope. This wasn’t a new ball paradise, either: his success finding movement from a good length gave India the dream start, setting up a comfortable victory in the match.

In terms of finding a similar replacement for Bumrah, Akash Deep has an ability to move it laterally off the seam, although he will remind Indian fans more of Mohammed Shami, through his action and his skiddy nature. Shami doesn’t have the best record in England, averaging over 40 during his career. His performances are certainly no indication of how Akash might fare, but it will be something India are wary of. With an average of 35.20 in his seven Tests, Akash hasn't pushed on quite like that debut performance might have promised.

Additionally, Akash does have a tendency to be loose and errant, this being something he was criticised for on the tour of Australia in the winter. Given Siraj and Prasidh were both slightly expensive and allowed England to play by their terms, India might be on the lookout for more of a control bowler, even if they are trying to replace one of modern cricket’s foremost wicket-takers in Bumrah.

The case for Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep has some experience with the red ball in England, having represented Kent last year in five County Championship matches. He took 13 wickets, but those came at a slightly disappointing average of 41.76. Arshdeep is one of the best white ball bowlers in the world, having led India’s efforts in the T20 World Cup triumph last year, and the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. It hasn’t translated to long form cricket, with its requirement for longer spells and plenty of patience, with his career average sitting at 30+.

But the left-hander does have some things going for him, with his leftiness itself being one of those: India will already have three right-arm seamers, and having an alternate angle of attack will at the very least give Gill something else to turn to when his bowlers aren’t finding joy. Arshdeep’s defensive T20 skills will also be a positive: he knows how to control run-rate, especially important since England will undoubtedly try to be positive, even unorthodox.

What is the biggest reason for optimism with Arshdeep is his ability to move it both ways, something he has developed and put to good use over the last year. If given the new ball, Arshdeep will be able to challenge both edges, which will be key particularly against a rampant and in-form Duckett.

The verdict: Arshdeep promises just that little bit extra

It will be a gamble to choose Arshdeep and give him his debut, to ask him to try and step into Bumrah’s shoes. Unfortunately, one way or another, that is the standard he will be asked to step in to. But Arshdeep isn’t an unheralded youngster anymore. He has taken over the mantle as lead bowler in T20 cricket for India on several occasions, and is fresh off leading Punjab Kings to an IPL final. He is familiar with the stage and scale of these matches.

Most significantly, what Arshdeep can promise is his ability to meet and play cricket on England’s terms. If Ben Stokes’ men will attack, the Punjab seamer has the chops to take advantage. On away tours such as these, respect for the opposition and a willingness to adapt goes a long way. It is certainly a bigger risk as India look to equalise in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy — but it also promises bigger reward.