'As professional, you can't be doing this': Gavaskar fumes at Arshdeep's no ball hat-trick, Mavi overstepping in 2nd T20

Team India had a poor start to the second T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, as the opening duo of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka added 80 runs in merely 8.2 overs. However, a bizarre passage of play took place during the second over of the match, when left-armer Arshdeep Singh conceded a hat-trick of no balls to finish the over. Furthermore, in the fourth over, Shivam Mavi also bowled a no-ball; former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wasn't too pleased with the bowlers overstepping the line on multiple occasions, as a result, and voiced his opinion in a rather blunt manner on-air.

“As a professional, you can't be doing this. We often hear that today's players say, things aren't in our control. Not bowling no ball is in your control. What happens after you deliver the ball, what the batsman does, is another thing. Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control,” Gavaskar said during his commentary stint on Star Sports.

Arshdeep Singh made an unwanted record of being the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no balls in T20Is. The left-armer eventually gave away 19 runs off his first over, conceding a six and a four off two of the three free hits. Incredibly, Arshdeep's no-ball count went up to 12 in T20Is as he overstepped the mark on three occasions.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bowl in Pune; India are leading the three-match series 1-0, having registered a narrow 2-run victory in the first game in Mumbai.

The T20I series will follow a three-match ODI series that sees a return of India's big-three – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul back in action. Hardik Pandya has been named the vice-captain of the team in the series, replacing Rahul in the role.

