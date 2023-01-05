Watch: Arshdeep Singh creates unwanted record with bizarre hat-trick of no-balls, gets smashed for 4, 6 off free hits

A lot was expected from Arshdeep Singh as the promising young talent was drafted back into the Indian playing XI when Hardik Pandya-led Team India squared off against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I on Thursday. Making an eventful return to the Indian side at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, pacer Arshdeep bowled one of the most expensive overs of the contest.

Introduced into the attack in the second over of Sri Lanka's innings, left-arm pacer Arshdeep ended up bowling back-to-back three no-balls in the opening spell. Giving Sri Lanka a rollicking start in the Powerplay, pacer Arshdeep leaked 19 runs in the second over. Pacer Arshdeep bowled his first no-ball on the penultimate delivery of the second over.

After bowling a wide, Arshdeep conceded a boundary on the next ball which was also deemed a no-ball by the umpire. Skipper Pandya was in disbelief when the hooter went off for the third time after Sri Lanka opener Mendis smashed Arshdeep for a maximum. The under-fire pacer eventually switched to round the wicket to complete his forgetful over during the 2nd T20I between the Asian giants.

ALSO READ: Watch: Rahul Tripathi receives debut cap before 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka, joins Tendulkar and Dravid in special club

Cashing on Arshdeep's bowling diasterclass, Sri Lanka managed to reach 49 without losing a single wicket in 5 overs. Interestingly, pacer Arshdeep ended up creating an unwanted record after leaking 19 runs in his very first over of the 2023 season. Star pacer Arshdeep has become the first Indian bowler to bowl a hat-trick of no balls in the shortest format of the game.

Talking about the match, India opted to make two changes in its playing XI after defeating Sri Lanka by 2 runs in the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium. Speaking at the coin toss, Indian skipper Pandya confirmed that the hosts have handed local boy Rahul Tripathi his debut cap in the shortest format of the game. Arshdeep, who missed the series opener due to illness, replaced pacer Harshal Patel in the Indian playing XI for the 2nd T20I at Pune.

"Going to bowl first. Thought that the dew might come later, and the wicket looks good and shouldn't change. Oh I didn't know that (teams batting first have better record here). Happy with the way we bowled and fielded. At the Wankhede to defend 160, bowlers did a great job. Tripathi makes his debut. Arshdeep comes back in place of Harshal," Pandya said after winning the toss.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON